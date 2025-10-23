Mark every new beginning with this curated lab-grown diamond jewellery box

Some moments in life don’t need fireworks. They just need to be marked — thoughtfully, beautifully, and with meaning. A new role, a new name, a quiet decision to start again. Big or small, beginnings matter. And Navarambh by Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds is made for exactly that.
Navarambh is more than a jewellery collection — it’s a box of stories waiting to be worn. Inside, you’ll find seven diamond pieces, each one chosen to reflect the idea of a fresh start. It could be a delicate pendant you wear every day, or a pair of earrings that remind you of how far you’ve come. Every piece has a purpose.
Crafted with lab-grown diamonds, the collection reflects a new kind of luxury — one rooted in responsibility, not compromise. These diamonds are chemically and visually identical to mined ones; but come with a smaller environmental footprint and none of the ethical baggage. They’re for women who want beauty with intention.
What makes Navarambh feel personal is its range. With 30 unique curations, the box can be as classic or contemporary as you want it to be. Maybe it’s the start of a marriage, a new job, or simply a celebration of you. Each box is designed to feel like it was made just for that moment.
And while the pieces are elegant enough for an occasion, they’re meant for life — the kind of jewellery you can wear to a meeting, a brunch, or a festival. No fuss, no fear of overdoing it. Just quiet confidence that sparkles a little.
For the woman who sees her jewellery as more than just an accessory — who chooses pieces that reflect where she’s going and what she stands for — Navarambh is the perfect beginning, because a diamond never forgets. And neither do the moments we choose to honour.
Prices start at INR 5.99 lakh.
Available online.
