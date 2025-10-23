Mark every new beginning with this curated lab-grown diamond jewellery box

Some moments in life don’t need fireworks. They just need to be marked — thoughtfully, beautifully, and with meaning. A new role, a new name, a quiet decision to start again. Big or small, beginnings matter. And Navarambh by Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds is made for exactly that.

Navarambh by Limelight: Explore ethical lab grown diamond jewellery

Navarambh is more than a jewellery collection — it’s a box of stories waiting to be worn. Inside, you’ll find seven diamond pieces, each one chosen to reflect the idea of a fresh start. It could be a delicate pendant you wear every day, or a pair of earrings that remind you of how far you’ve come. Every piece has a purpose.

Crafted with lab-grown diamonds, the collection reflects a new kind of luxury — one rooted in responsibility, not compromise. These diamonds are chemically and visually identical to mined ones; but come with a smaller environmental footprint and none of the ethical baggage. They’re for women who want beauty with intention.