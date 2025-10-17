This Diwali collection celebrates the woman behind every festival

There’s a certain stillness in the air before Diwali truly begins — the faint smell of incense, the soft clinking of silver trays, the first light of diyas flickering across verandas. It’s in those small, fleeting moments that the season takes shape. Not in the grandeur of decoration or the perfection of rituals, but in the warmth people bring to it. And that feeling is exactly what Kushal’s Fashion and Silver Jewellery celebrates with its Diwali Collection 2025, aptly themed Festivities Begin With You.
This is not just another festive edit. It’s an ode to the woman who quietly becomes the heart of every celebration — the one whose laughter fills the room, whose grace turns chaos into charm, and whose presence alone makes a gathering feel complete. The brand has built the entire collection around her — radiant, self-assured, and expressive — with pieces that reflect her many moods through the season.
Because festivals aren’t merely about tradition; they’re about emotion. They live in shared smiles, in the rhythm of bangles, in the soft rustle of silk as conversations stretch late into the night. The new collection captures all of that — the poise of morning rituals, the ease of intimate dinners, and the shimmer of late-night parties — through designs that balance craftsmanship with comfort, nostalgia with now.
“Festivals are about the joy we share with the people closest to us — and we wanted this collection to reflect exactly that. Festivities Begin With You is our tribute to every woman who lights up a room just by being in it. With designs that blend tradition and modernity, this collection celebrates her confidence, her style, and the way she makes every occasion unforgettable. This Diwali, we hope our pieces add an extra sparkle to homes, hearts, and celebrations,” says Manish Gulechha, co-founder of Kushal’s Fashion and Silver Jewellery.
The collection itself unfolds like a festive diary. The Day Puja Collection draws from the idea of new beginnings — antique necklaces, bangles, rings, and waist chains shaped like petals, detailed with red and green stones that carry the essence of auspicious mornings. They sit beautifully against silks and festive lehengas, adding a hint of heritage to every prayer. As the day softens into evening, the Dinner Party Collection takes over — elegant kundan sets with deep red stones that bring quiet sophistication to family gatherings, designed to complement Indo-fusion looks that are both rooted and relaxed. And when night falls and the celebrations reach their brightest, the Diwali Party Collection shines through — sparkling zircon creations with ruby tones that light up cocktail-ready outfits, bold enough to make you the centre of every room.
Every piece in this festive edit tells a story — of artistry, detail, and the beauty of wearing something that feels as effortless as it looks. Because in the end, the true sparkle of the season doesn’t come from the lights around us — it comes from the people who make it glow.
Prices start at INR 3,000.
Available in stores & online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain