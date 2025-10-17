This Diwali collection celebrates the woman behind every festival

This is not just another festive edit. It’s an ode to the woman who quietly becomes the heart of every celebration — the one whose laughter fills the room, whose grace turns chaos into charm, and whose presence alone makes a gathering feel complete. The brand has built the entire collection around her — radiant, self-assured, and expressive — with pieces that reflect her many moods through the season.

Because festivals aren’t merely about tradition; they’re about emotion. They live in shared smiles, in the rhythm of bangles, in the soft rustle of silk as conversations stretch late into the night. The new collection captures all of that — the poise of morning rituals, the ease of intimate dinners, and the shimmer of late-night parties — through designs that balance craftsmanship with comfort, nostalgia with now.