Light meets legacy in this soulful Diwali jewellery edit

The fine workmanship is what stands out at first glance. Diamond necklaces that are the perfect length, jhumke that are steeped in history, and exquisite rings and pendants that seem to have experienced narratives. But as Piyush Gupta from the brand clarifies, the collection was always meant to be more than just aesthetically pleasing.

The spirit of the festival itself is the source of inspiration for the Diwali Edit, he explains. “It’s about light overcoming darkness, and about new beginnings filled with hope — with the intention of conveying that feeling through each piece, not merely its radiance, but it’s meaning as well,” he shares.

The designs walk a fine line between the old and the new, which is remarkable. The origins are unmistakable — the fine details, the traditional themes — but there is an underlying sense of newness and ease of use. Piyush says, “We’ve mixed heritage methods with contemporary trends. You’ll see the traditional jhumke, for example, but they’re lighter, more fluid. The necklaces are classic but with a contemporary twist that today’s customers are looking for.”