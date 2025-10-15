Light meets legacy in this soulful Diwali jewellery edit

The lights won’t be the only thing shining this Diwali. With its Diwali Edit, a joyous collection that elicits a deeper emotion in addition to its dazzling appearance, PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta has introduced a festive collection. The jewellery is meant to be felt as well as worn.
The fine workmanship is what stands out at first glance. Diamond necklaces that are the perfect length, jhumke that are steeped in history, and exquisite rings and pendants that seem to have experienced narratives. But as Piyush Gupta from the brand clarifies, the collection was always meant to be more than just aesthetically pleasing.
The spirit of the festival itself is the source of inspiration for the Diwali Edit, he explains. “It’s about light overcoming darkness, and about new beginnings filled with hope — with the intention of conveying that feeling through each piece, not merely its radiance, but it’s meaning as well,” he shares.
The designs walk a fine line between the old and the new, which is remarkable. The origins are unmistakable — the fine details, the traditional themes — but there is an underlying sense of newness and ease of use. Piyush says, “We’ve mixed heritage methods with contemporary trends. You’ll see the traditional jhumke, for example, but they’re lighter, more fluid. The necklaces are classic but with a contemporary twist that today’s customers are looking for.”
Colour plays a key role in this collection. Rubies, sapphires, emeralds — stones that have long been tied to good fortune — are scattered across the edit like confetti. “Coloured gemstones bring life to the jewellery,” Piyush says, adding, “They also carry meaning — prosperity, love, health. It’s not just decoration. It’s symbolism.”
The range includes something for everyone — whether it’s a quiet pendant chosen as a thoughtful Diwali gift or a bold, gem-studded ring you buy for yourself because, frankly, why not. “Diwali is about giving, yes, but it’s also about celebrating yourself,” he says. “We’ve designed the collection with both in mind.”
And beneath it all, there’s a sense that this jewellery is meant to stay with you. Not just for a season, but for a lifetime. “Jewellery is often passed down. It holds memories,” Piyush reflects. “We wanted these pieces to feel like that — something that connects generations, something that speaks of family and tradition.”
In a world of fleeting trends, that feels like something worth holding on to.
Price on request.
Available online.
