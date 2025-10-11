Effortless style meets functionality in this new Nylon Collection, Made To Move

When fashion meets function in its most effortless form, it looks a lot like Miraggio’s latest drop — the Nylon Collection, aptly titled Made To Move. Designed for women who are always in motion, this lineup of ultra-light, ultra-functional bags brings together clean silhouettes, utilitarian details, and the brand’s signature polish.
The collection arrives in six distinct avatars — tote, shoulder, backpack, fanny pack, camera crossbody, and mobile sling — each one built to slip seamlessly into the rhythm of everyday life. Rendered in on-trend tones of black and brown, the pieces are finished in sleek nylon that’s equal parts durable and chic. Every detail, from the secure zippers to the adjustable straps and space-smart compartments, has been designed to make organisation feel almost intuitive — no digging, no fumbling, just easy, fluid movement.
Meet Alexa, the multitasking tote made for the woman who juggles meetings, markets, and midnight dinners without breaking a sweat. She’s roomy enough for your laptop, water bottle, and the hundred little things that get you through the day — yet structured enough to always look put-together. Style her with cargo pants or crisp pleats, and she’ll fit right in.
Then there’s Rue, the shoulder bag with quiet confidence — minimal, versatile, and perfectly sized for all-day errands. Her smooth nylon finish and twin tag puller add polish to every outfit, while the inside contrast card slot brings just the right touch of clever functionality.
Casey is your off-duty companion — the kind that fits your phone, cards, and SPF while holding up through dance floors, brunches, and city walks. Meanwhile, Jeff, the phone crossbody, was made for those who refuse to stuff their pockets. Compact but roomy in spirit, he keeps your essentials close and your hands free — an everyday lifesaver in bag form.
For the ones who carry a little more, there’s Sloane, the backpack that means business. Spacious yet streamlined, she’s built for commutes, coffee runs, and quick getaways alike. And finally, Ash — the fanny pack that’s a travel reel waiting to happen. Her bold clasp and compact frame make her the statement-maker of the bunch — minimal, modern, and made for movement.
With Made To Move, the brand captures the pace of contemporary living — celebrating a generation that values freedom, comfort, and quiet luxury. These aren’t just bags; they’re companions for every version of your day, designed to keep up — stylishly, seamlessly, and without ever weighing you down.
Prices start at INR 2,999.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.