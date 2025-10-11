Effortless style meets functionality in this new Nylon Collection, Made To Move

When fashion meets function in its most effortless form, it looks a lot like Miraggio’s latest drop — the Nylon Collection, aptly titled Made To Move. Designed for women who are always in motion, this lineup of ultra-light, ultra-functional bags brings together clean silhouettes, utilitarian details, and the brand’s signature polish.

Made To Move: Miraggio’s Nylon Collection blends minimal design with maximum functionality

The collection arrives in six distinct avatars — tote, shoulder, backpack, fanny pack, camera crossbody, and mobile sling — each one built to slip seamlessly into the rhythm of everyday life. Rendered in on-trend tones of black and brown, the pieces are finished in sleek nylon that’s equal parts durable and chic. Every detail, from the secure zippers to the adjustable straps and space-smart compartments, has been designed to make organisation feel almost intuitive — no digging, no fumbling, just easy, fluid movement.