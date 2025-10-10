This popular jewellery label introduces a ring crafted entirely from a single diamond!

It all began with a simple question from a client nearly three years ago: can you make a ring with no gold? At first, the idea seems almost impossible by every traditional rule of jewellery making, right? Yet, something about that question kept the whole team at C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers intrigued enough to make it happen! A traditional ring sets a diamond into metal; this one is born entirely from the diamond itself.
“As a team, we’ve always believed that when an idea challenges convention, it deserves to be pursued no matter how improbable it may seem. What began as a client’s request soon became our collective pursuit to see if we could let the diamond stand entirely on its own, with no support, no metal and no compromise. It took years of trial, learning and refinement. Today, when we see the finished ring, we’re reminded that the impossible remains impossible only until someone chooses to make it otherwise. And for that, we remain deeply grateful to the client whose single question redefined our limits,” begins Chaitanya V Cotha, executive director.
This jewellery brand has crafted pieces that have entered history, from royal heirlooms to record-breaking solitaires. Yet, this project stands apart.
The design team at crash.club by the brand had to return to first principles to study the diamond not just as a gemstone, but as a precision-engineered crystal. Its strength lies in understanding, not assumption. “We used single-crystal CVD- grown diamond, carefully mapped its atomic orientation and ensured that no cleavage plane intersected key stress points. Every curve and internal transition was modelled to distribute pressure evenly. It was engineering at a microscopic level. The result is a structure where beauty and strength coexist naturally, without compromise,” he reveals.
The process was a marriage of patience, precision and persistence. The designers began with a large, single-crystal labgrown diamond block and using femtosecond laser cutting, they carefully cored out the ring without creating heat-induced microfractures. “From there, we used traditional hand polishing and diamond-on-diamond finishing to bring it to life. The result is a seamless loop of brilliance and symmetry. We lost more than 70 percent of the original diamond mass to achieve that perfection, a reminder that every great creation demands sacrifice,” he tells us.
The journey from idea to creation took nearly three years, wherein the first year was dedicated to research, the second to experimentation and the third to perfecting every last micron. “We used ultra-precise femtosecond systems (one quadrillionth of a second) an unimaginably short pulse of time, non-contact metrology, dark-field microscopy and traditional diamond polishing wheels. This combination of modern precision and old-world craftsmanship is what defines our approach. For us, technology is only meaningful when it elevates art and this ring is a reflection of that belief,” he elucidates.
This ring doesn’t follow any classic diamond cut. Instead, it’s defined by a continuous curvature form where every surface flows into the next, allowing both light and strength to move without interruption. “We designed it to reflect brilliance while maintaining resilience. Each curve and polish point is intentional, balancing optical harmony with structural integrity. It’s not cut, it’s sculpted,” he notes.
For those already dreaming of adorning themselves with this piece of jewel, let us tell you that customisation is possible, but always within the laws of the material. Every new piece must be engineered from scratch, taking into account ring size, wall thickness and structuralstress mapping.
“We can tailor the curvature, polish and proportions to suit individual clients, but the diamond itself dictates what is safe and sustainable. We work with those limits, not against them; that’s what makes each ring truly one of a kind. Only the purest singlecrystal CVD diamonds qualify for this process, typically VVS+ clarity, D–Fcolour and a thickness sufficient to core a solid loop,” he tells us. Each ring is said to undergo advanced stress testing and microscopic evaluation before it leaves the atelier. It’s extraordinarily durable for daily wear, but as with all fine things, it demands utmost care.
INR 49 Lakhs onwards. Made to order.
