This popular jewellery label introduces a ring crafted entirely from a single diamond!

“As a team, we’ve always believed that when an idea challenges convention, it deserves to be pursued no matter how improbable it may seem. What began as a client’s request soon became our collective pursuit to see if we could let the diamond stand entirely on its own, with no support, no metal and no compromise. It took years of trial, learning and refinement. Today, when we see the finished ring, we’re reminded that the impossible remains impossible only until someone chooses to make it otherwise. And for that, we remain deeply grateful to the client whose single question redefined our limits,” begins Chaitanya V Cotha, executive director.

This jewellery brand has crafted pieces that have entered history, from royal heirlooms to record-breaking solitaires. Yet, this project stands apart.