This famous jewellery brand just unveiled a limited-edition special coin collection honouring The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025 was a spiritual phenomenon that occurred after 144 years and to commemorate this rare, auspicious event, the luxury heritage jewellers C Krishniah Chetty unveiled a Maha Kumbh Coin collection. “The designs pay tribute to the legend of the Samudra Manthan, the churning of the cosmic ocean, from which the pot of amrit emerged, marking the origin of the Kumbh,” narrates owner Vinod Hayagriv.

This limited-edition release transcends ornamentation, offering a tangible piece of divinity to hold, cherish and pass down for generations. “The medallion is designed to inscribe name, date and time on each coin. This becomes a permanent record for the family, decades and centuries later,” he shares.