This famous jewellery brand just unveiled a limited-edition special coin collection honouring The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025 was a spiritual phenomenon that occurred after 144 years and to commemorate this rare, auspicious event, the luxury heritage jewellers C Krishniah Chetty unveiled a Maha Kumbh Coin collection. “The designs pay tribute to the legend of the Samudra Manthan, the churning of the cosmic ocean, from which the pot of amrit emerged, marking the origin of the Kumbh,” narrates owner Vinod Hayagriv.
This limited-edition release transcends ornamentation, offering a tangible piece of divinity to hold, cherish and pass down for generations. “The medallion is designed to inscribe name, date and time on each coin. This becomes a permanent record for the family, decades and centuries later,” he shares.
Whether you’ve bathed in the holy confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati or simply feel spiritually aligned with this rare cosmic event, the Maha Kumbh 2025 coins offer a sacred way to connect with its energy. Meticulously minted in 999 pure silver and 24-carat gold, each piece is a striking blend of ancient Indian tradition and devotion. “Each coin is intricately designed with motifs that echo the spirit of the four sacred river banks — Pragyaraj, Haridwar, Nasik and Ujjain,” he elaborates.
The silver coin is a symbol of purity, while the octagonal shape of the coins radiates a sense of sacred geometry, representing spiritual wealth and prosperity in its most refined form. “The kalash (amrit pot) is central to the kumbh mythology, it symbolises immortality and spiritual awakening. The confluence of rivers’ (Triveni Sangam) artistically rendered waves depict the sacred union of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. One can also spot subtle outlines and cultural markers that reference the spiritual geography of the site. Even the borders are inspired by ancient temple carvings and sacred yantras, ” he reveals.
Together, these motifs transform each coin into a miniature temple medallion that isn’t just crafted with care, but each coin in this special collection comes beautifully packaged in a customised box, enhancing the unboxing experience and making it an ideal gifting option too.
