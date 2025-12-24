How the pollera became Bolivia’s most enduring fashion statement

Before beginning her ascent, Ana Lia González Maguiña checks her gear with care. Warm layers for the cold. A harness and rope for the climb ahead. Sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sharp Andean sun. And, finally, a voluminous hot-pink pollera.

Why the pollera still shapes Indigenous women’s fashion

The layered bell skirt, traditionally worn by Indigenous women in Bolivia’s highlands, is an arresting sight against the stark white slopes of Huayna Potosí, one of the country’s tallest peaks. Yet for González Maguiña, a professional mountaineer, the pollera is neither costume nor obstacle. It is simply what she wears.

Once imposed by Spanish colonisers, the pollera has been transformed over generations. Reworked with local fabrics and intricate patterns, it has shifted from a symbol of control to one of pride. Today, many Indigenous women — often referred to as cholitas — choose to wear it while working in physically demanding and male-dominated fields, from mining and mountaineering to wrestling and football.

“Our sport is tough,” says González Maguiña, standing at the foot of the mountain near La Paz. “Doing it in pollera represents strength. It’s about valuing our roots. It’s not for show.”

That sentiment is echoed across the country. In the mining region of Oruro, Macaria Alejandro finishes her shift underground with her pollera coated in dust. For her, the garment is inseparable from daily life. “I work like this and wear this for my children,” she says. “We keep moving forward.”