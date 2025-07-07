How Crocs became a daily wear staple for Gen Zs

Crocs were more meme than must-have — until Gen Zs flipped the script. They saw a rise in sales when designer Christopher Kane used them in the 2017 Summer/Spring runway. Colourful, chunky, comfy shoes strutting down in a fashion show — well truly an eye-catcher! But the hype wore off quite soon leaving them tucked away in the back rows of the store, again.

When the pandemic boredom kicked in, people started spotting things they had totally ignored before. Next thing you know, the internet had burst into ‘get me these right now’ mode. Crocs transformed comfort into a fashion statement, sending sales soaring sky-high.

Funnily before the brand got much attention, even the Crocs’ CMO Heidi Cooley admitted saying, “Yes, we’re ugly; yes, we’re polarising,” in the year 2016. Soon in the coming years their quest for attention definitely paid off—big time! They changed the design and made it more adaptable to recent times. And guess what, Gen Zs went wild over Crocs, and the market exploded like never before.

So, this is proof that your style is not ugly, but too futuristic for the generation!