K-pop idols dominating the fashion ambassador scene

Paris was on fire and not just because of the heat. Menswear Fashion Week saw a packed schedule of jaw-dropping runways, but the real showstopper? BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, turning Michael Rider’s CELINE debut into his personal spotlight on July 6. Fans camped outside the venue. Paparazzi flashes lit up the streets. Social media? Saturated with V’s every blink. Decked out in a grey jacket with red and black geometric embroidery, layered gold chains, and razor-sharp tailoring, he didn’t just attend fashion week, he owned it. This is the K-pop effect in action: fanbases that are loyal, lightning-fast, and loud. No brand can ignore that kind of power. Luxury houses are cashing in. Ambassadorships are flying out faster than front-row invites. The return? Viral moments, skyrocketing media value, and a dose of cool that money can’t usually buy.
Jennie for Chanel and Jean Paul Gaultier- Dubbed “Human Chanel,” she effortlessly toggles between the maison’s flirty tweed sets and Jean Paul Gaultier’s daring, skin-baring campaigns. She’s a walking duality of sweet, spicy, and forever in demand.
Jisoo for Dior- Dior, meanwhile, is building an empire of idols. Jimin’s ambassadorship caused such a frenzy it literally crashed Dior’s website. TXT and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu have since joined the roster, donning Dior for both stage and sidewalk. And Jisoo? She’s the house’s forever muse—graceful, radiant, and Dior to the core.
RM for Bottega Veneta- Then there’s RM. While others bring drama, he delivers depth. As Bottega Veneta’s first Korean ambassador, he channels minimalism, intellect, and quiet luxury in one perfectly tailored look.
Jungkook for Calvin Klein- Calvin Klein went full K-pop too, enlisting Jungkook, Jennie, and Cha Eun Woo. Jungkook’s debut campaign? Shirtless perfection. Jennie’s collab? Sold out in hours. Eun Woo’s visuals? Straight fire. Together, they’re redefining CK’s signature edge.
LALISA for Bulgari- And you can’t talk about fashion royalty without BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Representing Bulgari, she drips in diamonds and global charisma. Thai-K-pop queen by day, luxury legend by night every appearance is headline-worthy.
