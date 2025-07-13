K-pop idols dominating the fashion ambassador scene

Jennie for Chanel and Jean Paul Gaultier- Dubbed “Human Chanel,” she effortlessly toggles between the maison’s flirty tweed sets and Jean Paul Gaultier’s daring, skin-baring campaigns. She’s a walking duality of sweet, spicy, and forever in demand.

Jisoo for Dior- Dior, meanwhile, is building an empire of idols. Jimin’s ambassadorship caused such a frenzy it literally crashed Dior’s website. TXT and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu have since joined the roster, donning Dior for both stage and sidewalk. And Jisoo? She’s the house’s forever muse—graceful, radiant, and Dior to the core.

RM for Bottega Veneta- Then there’s RM. While others bring drama, he delivers depth. As Bottega Veneta’s first Korean ambassador, he channels minimalism, intellect, and quiet luxury in one perfectly tailored look.