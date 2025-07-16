Couturier JJ Valaya to close the 18th edition of India Couture Week

Celebrated fashion designer JJ Valaya will bring the curtains down on the 18th edition of the India Couture Week (ICW). The fashion event is presented by Hyundai India in association with Reliance Brands and will be held from July 23 to July 30 at the Taj Palace hotel, Delhi.

India Couture Week celebrtes 33 years of JJ Valaya

JJ Valaya will present a collection that "blends heritage, storytelling, and modern-day couture," according to a press release.

“As we celebrate 33 years of JJ Valaya, we could think of no better way to mark this milestone than by presenting the closing show of the 2025 edition of Hyundai India Couture Week. We thank Hyundai and FDCI for this opportunity, which promises to be an unforgettable showcase of elegance and grandeur—brought to life through our signature language of creative expression," Valaya said in the statement.

FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi said the designer has "been a visionary in the world of Indian couture".