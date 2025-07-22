Roberto Cavalli's Fausto Puglisi recreates a 2012 Bandhani number for Isha Ambani

The gown is a remarkable example of cultural fusion, where artisanal Indian detailing meets the bold elegance of Italian couture. The sleeveless silhouette, with its bold color and textured surface, strikes a balance between tradition and modernity. This marks as a celebration of craftsmanship across continents.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who curated the look, took to Instagram on to share images of Isha in the gown. In her caption, she described it as “a really special collaboration” and noted how the design drew inspiration from Cavalli’s 2012 partnership with a leading fashion magazine. The post quickly drew admiration online, with fans applauding the thoughtful blend of cultural elements. Comments ranged from creative suggestions like combining bandhani with Cavalli’s iconic animal prints to deep appreciation for the revival of Indian craftsmanship on a global stage. One user wrote, “What a spectacular fusion of heritage and haute couture. The bandhani detailing adds such soul to the silhouette.” Another praised the effort, saying, “Thanks for showing the power of our Indian textile to the world.”