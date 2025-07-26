Did Prada get 'inspired' by Punjabi jutti? Luxury house faces heat amid Kolhapuri controversy

Prada seems to be obsessing over Indian designs now, as its latest pumps, priced at a hefty ₹1.5 lakh, seems to borrow certain features from the traditional Punjabi jutti, which is the original, and far more affordable version.

Prada’s 'Antiqued Leather Pumps,' a calfskin stiletto design with visible stitching and raw-cut edges, are raising eyebrows

They are now being compared to traditional Indian Punjabi juttis (mojaris), especially given their silhouette and pointed toe. The pumps are priced way higher than the authentic Punjabi juttis typically sell between ₹400 and ₹2,000, making the luxury version dramatically more expensive.

Local artisans and shopkeepers in Amritsar are far from happy about this. They are saying that the copy threatens their livelihood and cultural heritage. One shopkeeper even demanded government intervention.

Experts aren't fully convinced that they're exact replicas. Rashmi Tomar, footwear designer said the pumps appear inspired by Indian juttis, especially in the shape of the toe and upper silhouette.

Sukrit Khanna of Artimen noted the design only loosely reflects Indian forms, suggesting it evokes Rajasthani mojaris to some extent, but isn't overtly “Indianised.”

But this isn’t Prada’s first cultural controversy. They’d do well to watch whose toes they’re stepping on (and in what shoes).