Prada’s chappal controversy leads us to Kolhapur’s real sole sates

When Prada unveiled Toe Ring Sandals at their Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show in Milan recently, they had an uncanny resemblance to traditional Kolhapuri chappals. The brand was trolled online for not giving credit to the centuries-old slipper or its craftsmen. The backlash forced them to acknowledge the sandals and their cultural significance. What better reason to explore Kolhapur and do some sole searching? Our knowledge of the city beyond the footwear was limited to ’80s actress Padmini Kolhapure.

Wrestling, royals, and sacred shrines: The spirit of Kolhapur

Before touchdown at Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj Airport, the landscape looked green and the muddy Panchaganga river was in spate. At Panchaganga Ghat, the town’s oldest part, shrines and deepastambhas (stone lamp pillars) were partially submerged in high water. Kolhapur’s alluvial plains are ideal for sugarcane cultivation and famed for its reddish brown jaggery. Apparently, the old British bridge across the Panchaganga bears a unique fish sculpture that predicts floods. If the water level touched the machhindri (fish eye), a deluge was certain. Luckily, the rain was sporadic.