5 times Alaya F gave Indian wear a twist

While red carpets and reels often dictate what’s trending, it’s in quieter moments of style that actors like Alaya F carve a fashion identity. Known for her modern take on Indian wear, Alaya’s traditional looks often walk the line between classic elegance and playful experimentation. From bold colours to delicate pastels, here are five of her ethnic looks that offer some real inspiration for those revisiting the desi section of their wardrobes.

Saris or lehengas—take a cue from Alaya F's fashion choices