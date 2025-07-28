5 times Alaya F gave Indian wear a twist

While red carpets and reels often dictate what’s trending, it’s in quieter moments of style that actors like Alaya F carve a fashion identity. Known for her modern take on Indian wear, Alaya’s traditional looks often walk the line between classic elegance and playful experimentation. From bold colours to delicate pastels, here are five of her ethnic looks that offer some real inspiration for those revisiting the desi section of their wardrobes.

Saris or lehengas—take a cue from Alaya F's fashion choices

1. Lemon yellow sari

There’s something timeless about yellow, and Alaya’s lemon-hued sari brings that charm to the fore. Paired with a simple V-neck blouse and minimal silver embellishments, the look proves that lightness can still turn heads. Traditional and minimal jewellery keeps it grounded without overpowering the ensemble.

2. Deep blue lehenga

A deep blue lehenga might not sound like a wild choice, but with its all-over embroidery and voluminous skirt, this outfit packs a visual punch. Alaya’s decision to pair it with a mini handbag and diamonds balances richness with restraint.

3. Golden mirror-work sari

Stepping into shimmer territory, Alaya tried her hand at a golden satin sari trimmed with mirror-work. The blouse added texture and the accessories added personality. Together, the pieces created a look that’s festive without being fussy.

4. Pastel power play

Not all soft colours need to be shy. In a pastel lehenga with intricate detailing and a structured blouse, Alaya created a silhouette that felt both playful and polished. Traditional jewellery adds a layer of cultural nostalgia to the modern cut.

5. Cool blues and white detailing

In one of her more minimal appearances, Alaya embraced soft blue hues paired with delicate white motifs. Statement jewellery offered the only contrast, letting the fabric and cut do most of the talking.

