Arissa Khan channels Aisha Rao's Wild at Heart at ICW 2025

Fashion influencer and muse Arissa Khan recently took to the runway at India Couture Week 2025. Arissa made a graceful appearance on the runway for designer Aisha Rao’s debut ICW presentation Wild at Heart. Her look and walk stood out for its poetic charm.
Arissa donned a pastel-hued lehenga hand-embroidered with elaborate motifs inspired by wild gardens and forest creatures. Further, a wide waistband emblazoned with the words Wild at Heart brought a contemporary, emotional edge to the look.
A crystal-studded blouse and a light, shimmering dupatta added to the interplay of boldness and softness. With a floor-grazing braid and emerald earrings to finish the ensemble, Arissa brought a sense of both groundedness and glamour to the stage.
“The vision, the artistry, and the energy made every fitting, every detail, and every step on that runway felt extraordinary. I’m so honored to have been a part of this dream," Arissa shared post-show.
Arissa is best known for her appearances at Cannes and Paris Couture Week. In an earlier interaction with media, Arissa had talked about what fashion means to her. "Fashion has always been a big part of my personal journey of expression through colour blocks, mixed prints, and cuts," she had said.
Aisha Rao’s collection Wild at Heart at India Couture Week 2025 breaks away from traditional notions of couture. Bold and expressive, the collection features exaggerated drapes, dense appliqué, and shifting textures—from brushed rose gold to hand-drawn florals.
While structurally detailed, the garments are designed to move with ease, balancing precision with a sense of looseness. This contrast gives the collection its distinct edge—visually rich but not overly rigid. According to the designer, each look is crafted with intention, avoiding filler pieces or predictable design cues.