Arissa Khan channels Aisha Rao's Wild at Heart at ICW 2025

Fashion influencer and muse Arissa Khan recently took to the runway at India Couture Week 2025. Arissa made a graceful appearance on the runway for designer Aisha Rao’s debut ICW presentation Wild at Heart. Her look and walk stood out for its poetic charm.

Arissa donned a pastel-hued lehenga hand-embroidered with elaborate motifs inspired by wild gardens and forest creatures. Further, a wide waistband emblazoned with the words Wild at Heart brought a contemporary, emotional edge to the look.

A crystal-studded blouse and a light, shimmering dupatta added to the interplay of boldness and softness. With a floor-grazing braid and emerald earrings to finish the ensemble, Arissa brought a sense of both groundedness and glamour to the stage.