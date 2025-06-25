Pharrell brings India to Paris: LV SS26 show features handcrafted trunks and artful set by Indian architect

You might not realize that the classic board game Snakes and Ladders traces its roots back to ancient India, where it was originally known as Moksha Patam. Conceived in the 2nd century BC, the game was designed to teach children Hindu moral lessons—ladders symbolizing virtues, snakes representing vices. Pharrell Williams took this age-old concept and magnified it into a grand-scale spectacle for Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 menswear show, transforming Paris’ Centre Pompidou into a giant, 2,700-square-meter game board. The larger-than-life set marked a triumphant fifth season for Williams at the helm of Louis Vuitton and was a striking close to the first day of Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

The imaginative set was conceived by acclaimed Indian architect Bijoy Jain of Studio Mumbai, known for his expansive, spiritual, and nature-rooted architectural works. Merging artisanal Indian craftsmanship with modern design principles, Jain and his studio created a tactile, cosmic landscape using wood, natural pigments, and traditional weaving techniques. Constructed in Mumbai and assembled on site in Paris, the installation came alive under the setting sun, with five serpentine structures winding through a clay-toned checkerboard in the iconic Pompidou piazza. The show drew an elite crowd, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, all gathered to witness this poetic fusion of art, culture, and fashion. “I am grateful and privileged to embark on this journey with Pharrell,” Jain remarked about the collaboration.

At its core, the set served as a metaphor for life’s unpredictable path—growth, failure, transformation—and the collection echoed this sentiment. Pharrell continued his vision of contemporary dandyism with a fresh lens on Indian heritage. From open-toed paduka-style shoes and cricket-inspired sweaters to rich woven textures and ornate embellishments, the clothing reflected both reverence and reinvention. As always with Pharrell, the final result was eclectic, expressive, and unapologetically bold—fusing ancient wisdom with futuristic fashion.