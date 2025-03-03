Oscars 2025: Gilded glamour takes over Hollywood’s biggest night

As Hollywood’s brightest stars descended upon the Dolby Theatre for the 97th Academy Awards, silver, gold, and champagne hues dominated the red carpet, with celebrities shimmering like the iconic Oscar statuette itself. While some played it safe, others embraced head-turning, high-voltage fashion that ensured their place in style history. And if this year’s fashion proves anything, it’s that in the world of high fashion and high stakes, all that glitters is gold— and silver.

1. Demi Moore

Demi Moore exuded confidence and elegance, looking every bit the winner in a custom Armani Privé gown drenched in sequins. The gown featured a plunging bodice and a sweeping train, creating a fluid, statuesque effect. Styled by Brad Goreski, the look was completed with dazzling Chopard diamonds—because what’s a Hollywood moment without a little extra sparkle?

2. Selena Gomez

Taking cues from the golden age of Hollywood, Selena Gomez channeled classic glamour in a blush-pink, crystal-encrusted gown reminiscent of Sophia Loren’s iconic silhouettes. Designed to perfection, the off-the-shoulder dress boasted a sculpted fit, dramatic train, and intricate embellishments—over 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals, meticulously hand-stitched by a team of artisans.

3. Whoopi Goldberg

After years away from the Academy Awards, Whoopi Goldberg made a dazzling return at the 2025 Oscars ahead of stepping in as a presenter. The EGOT winner, who last presented at the 88th Academy Awards in 2016, looked radiant in a custom Christian Siriano gown that shimmered like liquid metal, draping her in a striking off-the-shoulder silhouette. Her futuristic yet regal ensemble made a bold statement.

4. Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones embraced understated elegance in a custom Armani Privé gown that radiated modern grace. The liquid silver column dress featured sleek cut-out details, a high neckline, and an open back, finished with a delicate bow at the waist. Paired with Manolo Blahnik heels, her ensemble was the epitome of timeless refinement with just the right amount of edge.

5. Halle Berry

Halle Berry delivered one of the most striking looks of the night in a Christian Siriano creation that was nothing short of a work of art. The strapless gown, featuring a mesmerizing mosaic of mirrored panels, reflected light from every angle. Stylist Lindsay Flores paired the look with Pomellato diamonds, ensuring Halle’s ensemble was as radiant as her legacy on the red carpet.

6. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling brought a whimsical touch to the night’s metallic trend in a silver Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with delicate, three-dimensional botanical appliqués. The halter neckline and feathered accents lent a light, ethereal quality, proving that metallics don’t have to be stiff or severe. Styled by Erin Walsh, Mindy’s ensemble was a masterclass in balancing sophistication with a touch of fun.

7. Goldie Hawn

Living up to her name, Goldie Hawn shimmered in a strapless gold Dolce & Gabbana gown that celebrated classic Hollywood glamour. The crystal embellishments and matching shawl added a regal touch, while a statement diamond chain-link necklace by Sabyasachi—encrusted with tourmalines and spinels—elevated the look to legendary status.

