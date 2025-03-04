Mary J. Blige dazzles in custom Gaurav Gupta at the Oscars after party 2025

Gaurav Gupta’s sculptural magic meets Hollywood royalty at the Oscars 2025 after party

Designed by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, the asymmetric masterpiece featured a sculptural shoulder detail that added an architectural edge to the look. Drenched in a striking ruby red hue, Mary’s asymmetric gown encapsulated Gupta’s signature avant-garde craftsmanship. The gown’s fitted bodice was adorned with intricate beading, adding a layer of opulence that shimmered under the flashbulbs. A dramatic thigh-high slit amplified the allure, while a fluid train trailed behind her, ensuring an unforgettable red-carpet moment. The daring neckline, with one side soaring higher than the other, played with asymmetry in a way that felt both modern and regal. Gaurav’s affinity for sculptural, futuristic couture was evident in every inch of the look.