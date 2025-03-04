Mary J. Blige dazzles in custom Gaurav Gupta at the Oscars after party 2025

Mary J. Blige made a striking statement at the 2025 Oscars after party, turning heads in a custom Gaurav Gupta creation that exuded drama, glamour, and a touch of avant-garde brilliance. The two-time Oscar-nominated singer and actress arrived at the star-studded soirée in Beverly Hills, joining a roster of Hollywood’s elite. But it was Mary who stole the spotlight in her show-stopping ruby-red gown.
Designed by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, the asymmetric masterpiece featured a sculptural shoulder detail that added an architectural edge to the look. Drenched in a striking ruby red hue, Mary’s asymmetric gown encapsulated Gupta’s signature avant-garde craftsmanship. The gown’s fitted bodice was adorned with intricate beading, adding a layer of opulence that shimmered under the flashbulbs. A dramatic thigh-high slit amplified the allure, while a fluid train trailed behind her, ensuring an unforgettable red-carpet moment. The daring neckline, with one side soaring higher than the other, played with asymmetry in a way that felt both modern and regal. Gaurav’s affinity for sculptural, futuristic couture was evident in every inch of the look.
Mary, known for her bold fashion choices, paired the ensemble with statement jewellery and strappy heels, allowing the gown to take centre stage. Her signature blonde locks cascaded in soft waves, complementing the rich crimson hue of the dress. Gaurav Gupta, who has become a global red-carpet favourite, was also represented elsewhere at the event. Indian filmmaker Karan Johar made a striking impression in a custom all-black Gaurav Gupta ensemble, complete with gold-plated wing details, delicate chain embellishments, and a satin shirt layered under structured lapels.