Dior announced their new D-Journey Bag in the best way possible

Finding the perfect bag can be hard but Dior's got you covered. In their new, more cheeky than serious launch video, they take you through the dedication and intent behind the design of their new D-Journey Bag. But here's the kicker, it's not at all what you expect. Set against the background of hectic, work filled life (we know that sounds familiar) the campaign's tagline hits you right in the heart: “Finding the perfect bag can be a real challenge.”
Starring Rosamund Pike, Sonam Kapoor, Zheng Qinwen, Camille Cottin, Deva Cassel and Anyier Anei in an infomercial-style parody, Dior describes the struggles of finding the perfect bag that carries all your belongings or in Zheng Qinwen's case, a whole tennis racket! Pike, with her signature deadpan humour, presents the bag like it’s the answer to all of life’s struggles, but with just enough drama to keep things entertaining.
What really makes this campaign great is the fabulous stars involved. Each start brings her own personality to the campaign. With Sonam Kapoor drowning in deadlines, tennis champ Zheng Qinwen fresh off the court—bags under her eyes, but a perfect D-Journey in hand. Then there’s Camille Cottin and Deva Cassel, juggling rehearsals and meditation (multitasking, anyone?) and model Anyier Anei doing her thing during a fitting. With each woman's witty response to the bag, Dior also showcases how their new bag effortlessly fits into any lifestyle.
Let's talk about the tagline: “In a world brimming with responsibilities, it's easy for things to get out of hand. That’s why you need our D-Journey, the most intuitive accessory ever created." That's why Dior is what it is today, they just get it! In a world that's ever-evolving, chaotic and busy, Dior has got your back and has even provided you a sidekick to face the world with. Dior blends functionality with glamour and that's precisely what makes this bag a must-have! In the constant hustle of life, Dior's message is clear, let the D-Journey handle the details while you handle everything else.