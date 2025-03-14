Dior announced their new D-Journey Bag in the best way possible

Starring Rosamund Pike, Sonam Kapoor, Zheng Qinwen, Camille Cottin, Deva Cassel and Anyier Anei in an infomercial-style parody, Dior describes the struggles of finding the perfect bag that carries all your belongings or in Zheng Qinwen's case, a whole tennis racket! Pike, with her signature deadpan humour, presents the bag like it’s the answer to all of life’s struggles, but with just enough drama to keep things entertaining.

What really makes this campaign great is the fabulous stars involved. Each start brings her own personality to the campaign. With Sonam Kapoor drowning in deadlines, tennis champ Zheng Qinwen fresh off the court—bags under her eyes, but a perfect D-Journey in hand. Then there’s Camille Cottin and Deva Cassel, juggling rehearsals and meditation (multitasking, anyone?) and model Anyier Anei doing her thing during a fitting. With each woman's witty response to the bag, Dior also showcases how their new bag effortlessly fits into any lifestyle.