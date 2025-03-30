Designer Manish Malhotra on Rekha, his wedding collection and his showcase at Lakmé Fashion Week FDCI gala

When it comes to fashion no body melds Indian sensuality with western modernity better than Bollywood's fave designer Manish Malhotra. He was there at the debut Meta Fashion Talk moderated by Kusha Kapila at Lakmé Fashion Week FDCI and talked all things fashion.

Here are excerpts from the discussion and an interview we had on the sidelines of the event.

Manish Malhotra to showcase two of his classic creations at Lakmé Fashion Week FDCI gala tonight