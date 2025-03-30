Designer Manish Malhotra on Rekha, his wedding collection and his showcase at Lakmé Fashion Week FDCI gala
When it comes to fashion no body melds Indian sensuality with western modernity better than Bollywood's fave designer Manish Malhotra. He was there at the debut Meta Fashion Talk moderated by Kusha Kapila at Lakmé Fashion Week FDCI and talked all things fashion.
Here are excerpts from the discussion and an interview we had on the sidelines of the event.
Manish Malhotra to showcase two of his classic creations at Lakmé Fashion Week FDCI gala tonight
Can you tell us about the two looks you will showcase tonight at the gala?
I have a deep rooted bond with Lakmé Fashion Week. It has been instrumental in expressing my seriousness as a fashion designer for someone who came from the world of costumes. There was the first time a superstar who walked at the fashion week for my show. It was a collaboration with one of the IPL teams, so that's one outfit. The second one will be colourful. I am known for my colours, because I came from films. But I wanted to take that one chance at a show which is all black and white. And that's the first time we saw corsets with a lehenga. Today corsets and lehengas are so popular, but I am talking about 2006.
For AW 2025, what are we expecting from you in terms of couture and high jewellery?
It's going to be carefully curated, artistic, intricate diamond collection. Red brides are overdone, we are moving towards pastels that I am known for. There are beautiful colours of Indian tradition that I want to bring out there.
And I am so happy to be here at Lakmé Fashion Week with FDCI. FDCI has been in a very serious mode which has supported designers at the forefront. I am so happy that they've come together to celebrate.
How excited are you to debut as a producer?
Films have always been on my mind. Three and half years ago I launched Stage 5 Productions. The idea is to back storytellers, and directors and writers. Three films are done, hopefully they'll release this year and more to come.
You have a deep friendship with Rekha, how do you find her style?
She is an iconic star. I think with time all the actresses change their styles, but she has been with her style over the years. She has made it her own. And that speaks a lot for someone who has always spoken about their own craft and tradition and handloom and saris. I think that has become her. In a world where we change so much, it's quite nice to stick to one style and make that your own. So when she does something different, she stands out. I love her and I am obsessed with her. She is a great artist, she knows her textiles, she knows her look.
One outfit that never goes out of fashion.
Classic saris are always great. I am very fond of a classic sari. Saris have also changed, there are variations. There's a gown sari, different versions. But to me still, the classic sari drape remains the favourite.
Describe your personal style in three words.
Simple, black, classic.
If you could design an outfit for a fictional character, who would it be?
Superman (laughs).
Your advice to budding designers?
Like I said, be yourself. You should have something new to say, to captivate the audiences. I did that in the movies. If you are new and don't have anything new to say, you won't get the audience. Once you get the audience, that's not the end. You have to be consistent. Everyday you have to think, move, reinvent, make mistakes, but don't be disheartened. Wake up the next morning and start again.