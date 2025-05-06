Met Gala 2025: Manish Malhotra makes his debut with radical elegance

In his much-anticipated Met Gala debut, Manish Malhotra redefined elegance with a look that blended heritage and contemporary edge.

At the core: a jet-black velvet sherwani, rich with tonal embroidery, glass beading, and gold-threaded finesse, a masterclass in Indian craftsmanship that whispered its opulence. Over it, a razor-sharp blazer gave a nod to Western tailoring, but kept the soul of Indian silhouettes, elongated, elegant, and composed.

His Inverness-style cape was both dramatic and deliberate. Referencing 19th-century Black Dandyism and Indian royalty alike, it merged rebellion with refinement.