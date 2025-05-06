Met Gala 2025: Manish Malhotra makes his debut with radical elegance

In his much-anticipated Met Gala debut, Manish Malhotra redefined elegance with a look that blended heritage and contemporary edge.
At the core: a jet-black velvet sherwani, rich with tonal embroidery, glass beading, and gold-threaded finesse, a masterclass in Indian craftsmanship that whispered its opulence. Over it, a razor-sharp blazer gave a nod to Western tailoring, but kept the soul of Indian silhouettes, elongated, elegant, and composed.
His Inverness-style cape was both dramatic and deliberate. Referencing 19th-century Black Dandyism and Indian royalty alike, it merged rebellion with refinement.
Malhotra’s accessories told their own story. A cluster of high jewellery brooches at the neck sparkled like punctuation marks as symbols of legacy, pride, and power. The crisp black tie, an unconventional twist, grounded the look in modern masculinity.
By choosing a monochrome palette, he let the texture of his fit speak: velvet, embroidery, metal, all in dialogue. It was fashion stripped of gimmicks, elevated by depth.
Malhotra showed that Indian couture doesn’t need translation to be understood on a global stage.