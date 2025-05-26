The vibrant summer collection celebrates the timeless essence of the season

With summer at its peak, we see a surge in celebrating the nuances of the season. Simple joys like chilled aamras or a lazy day in pajamas offer the much-needed respite from the heat.

Bringing the joys of the season to your wardrobe is Dash and Dot’s Summer Collection which puts the spotlight on the timeless elements of summer—versatility, lightness, breathable fabrics, softened structures, and fluid movement.

Dash and Dot’s Summer Collection carries the essence of the season

The good news is, this collection has something for both genders. For women, there’s a fluid balance of tailoring and movement—shirt dresses with asymmetric hems, co-ords that go beyond the basics, and texture-forward pieces that feel fresh yet understated. For men, relaxed shirts meet crisp trousers, classic shapes are reimagined in surprising prints, and details that make all the difference.