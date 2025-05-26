The vibrant summer collection celebrates the timeless essence of the season

With summer at its peak, we see a surge in celebrating the nuances of the season. Simple joys like chilled aamras or a lazy day in pajamas offer the much-needed respite from the heat.
Bringing the joys of the season to your wardrobe is Dash and Dot’s Summer Collection which puts the spotlight on the timeless elements of summer—versatility, lightness, breathable fabrics, softened structures, and fluid movement.
The good news is, this collection has something for both genders. For women, there’s a fluid balance of tailoring and movement—shirt dresses with asymmetric hems, co-ords that go beyond the basics, and texture-forward pieces that feel fresh yet understated. For men, relaxed shirts meet crisp trousers, classic shapes are reimagined in surprising prints, and details that make all the difference.
This collection is inspired by rhythm—in nature, in art, in the everyday. “We looked at everything from architectural lines and hand-drawn sketches to shifting horizons and the quiet geometry of landscapes. At its core, it is a visual language built on movement—across form, gender, time,” says Ashray Gujral, the founder.
To bring these ideas to life, fabric and silhouette selection is pivotal. The collection leans into breathable materials: cottons, linens, and lightweight blends that move easily and wear well across climates. The silhouettes are relaxed but refined—drop shoulders, drawstring waists, wide legs, open collars. Everything is designed to feel light on the body and easy on the eyes.
Colour plays a key role too. There are sun-washed tones, soft brights, grounded neutrals—shades that evoke warmth without shouting for attention. Even the prints carry an ease: artistic, abstract, a little offbeat.
Aligning with the brand’s ‘green goals’—low-impact fabrics, minimal wastage, and ethical sourcing—the photoshoot for Summer Collection reflects the same ethos. The nature-inspired shoot brings the collection back to its essence: ease, openness, and quiet detail. Ashray notes that nature was the perfect backdrop to let the clothes breathe. Not grandeur, but moments that felt lived-in and grounded.
The spontaneity and versatility are reflected in the process too. Ashray shares, “At the shoot, we had this impromptu dance-off break out between the models and crew while waiting for the perfect golden hour. Music playing, barefoot in the grass, clothes swaying—it was such an unfiltered expression of what the collection is meant to be.”
Prices start at ₹2,990.
Available online.
Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress