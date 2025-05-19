This summer collection celebrates warm, nostalgic summers

It’s that time of the year when everything slows down, your mind and body automatically go into vacation mode, and all you want to do is sleep and gorge on mangoes all day. The groggy eyes and the summer sun put a filter on everything you see — a warm, muted version of the original. Kalakaari Haath’s new Summer Collection follows this idea, a reminiscence of slow, warm summers. It’s a celebration of slower living, seen through the lens of Indian designs.

Kalakaari Haath’s new line reminisces slow nostalgic summers

The Summer Collection is a joyful curation of wallpapers, canvas wall art, decals, and home textiles. Each piece is rooted in storytelling, blending craftsmanship with tactile textures and seasonal hues. “The collection draws inspiration from Indian summers — soft botanicals, sunlit architecture, nostalgic landscapes, and everyday rituals. We looked closely at the beauty in stillness, the warmth of memories, and the elegance of traditional crafts,” says Sahiba Madan, the founder.