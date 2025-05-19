This summer collection celebrates warm, nostalgic summers

It’s that time of the year when everything slows down, your mind and body automatically go into vacation mode, and all you want to do is sleep and gorge on mangoes all day. The groggy eyes and the summer sun put a filter on everything you see — a warm, muted version of the original. Kalakaari Haath’s new Summer Collection follows this idea, a reminiscence of slow, warm summers. It’s a celebration of slower living, seen through the lens of Indian designs.
The Summer Collection is a joyful curation of wallpapers, canvas wall art, decals, and home textiles. Each piece is rooted in storytelling, blending craftsmanship with tactile textures and seasonal hues. “The collection draws inspiration from Indian summers — soft botanicals, sunlit architecture, nostalgic landscapes, and everyday rituals. We looked closely at the beauty in stillness, the warmth of memories, and the elegance of traditional crafts,” says Sahiba Madan, the founder.
The colour palette and motifs remind you to slow down and rejoice in the sun. Think muted pastels with a warm tone — blush pinks, earthy neutrals, faded greens, and sky blues. The motifs echo the rhythm of nature in bloom, filtered through the quiet, relaxed energy that summer brings. It is designed to feel refreshing, yet grounding.
With a strong emphasis on using Indian techniques and collaboration with artisans, Kalakaari Haath makes sure every design is a dialogue between design and craft. Speaking about their design process, Sahiba says, “We began with sketches and mood boards built around feelings of nostalgia, nature, and warmth. Collaborating with our karigars, we then translated those ideas into layered textile patterns, hand-rendered artwork, and embroidered surfaces. The process was tactile and intuitive — led by exploration, and material play.
The messier the table, the closer we got to the right design.”The Summer Collection bring evergreen, durable designs with the intention of telling stories that connect. These pieces evoke the feeling of a quiet summer afternoon —a space where stillness and beauty meet. Something that feels lived-in, meaningful, and uniquely yours.
Prices start at `1,299.
Available online.
