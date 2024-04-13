How to create a breezy atmosphere in your home with summer decor

As the warmth of summer approaches, there's no better time to infuse your home with a breezy, refreshing atmosphere that echoes the carefree spirit of the season. From light, airy textiles to vibrant pops of color reminiscent of sun-soaked days, crafting a summer-inspired ambiance can effortlessly elevate your living space. Ar. Gagandeep Kapila, Co-founder and Principal Architect of WMA (Workshop for Metropolitan Architecture) shares tips on how to bring the essence of summer indoors with style and ease:
Natural light is essential for creating an open and airy atmosphere in any room. To maximise its impact, it's important to position furniture strategically, so it doesn't block the windows. You may want to consider swapping out heavy drapes for light, flowing curtains made of sheers or linens. These fabrics gently diffuse light while maintaining a sense of openness. If privacy is a concern, you can opt for shutters or Roman shades that can be easily adjusted throughout the day. On the other hand, you can also use strategically placed lamps to achieve a similar effect. Floor lamps with light-coloured shades positioned near corners and accent lighting focused on artwork or greenery can add depth to your room and banish shadows. For a cohesive feel, opt for bulbs that mimic natural daylight.
Colors play a crucial role in creating a light and airy atmosphere. Crisp whites, calming blues, and soft neutrals can instantly bring a breezy ambiance during summer. You shouldn't hesitate to use the same color on both walls and ceilings to create a seamless flow and enhance the feeling of spaciousness. If you prefer a touch of color, you can consider incorporating it through pastel accents on a single wall or architectural details like crown molding. You can also introduce pops of color, but ensure that they remain light and refreshing. Think of seafoam greens, calming blues, or pale lavenders — colors reminiscent of the summer sky and coastal escapes.
Summer is a time when we all love to spend more time outdoors. If you want to bring that light and airy feel into your home, you can incorporate natural elements into your decor. You can introduce potted plants and fresh flowers throughout your space. You can also bring life into the corners with a vertical green wall or cascading creepers. Fill vases with seasonal blooms such as lilies or sunflowers, which have vibrant colors that add a touch of cheer. Additionally, you can consider natural materials such as woven seagrass baskets, rattan furniture, or driftwood accents. These elements not only add a touch of organic beauty but also blur the lines between indoors and outdoors, fostering a connection with nature's serenity.
To achieve an airy and spacious feel in your room, it is important to select furniture and fabrics that contribute to this effect. You should choose furniture with clean lines and light finishes, and opt for glass or acrylic coffee tables to create a visual openness. Additionally, open-backed chairs can help prevent a feeling of clutter. Use slip-covered furniture in light linens or cotton to keep things cool and casual. You can introduce texture to the room through throw pillows with light fabrics such as linen or cotton, which feature nautical stripes or delicate floral patterns. Don't be afraid to layer textures; for instance, you can place a light linen throw blanket over a neutral-colored sofa to add both visual interest and a cozy touch.