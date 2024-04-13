How to create a breezy atmosphere in your home with summer decor

Natural light is essential for creating an open and airy atmosphere in any room. To maximise its impact, it's important to position furniture strategically, so it doesn't block the windows. You may want to consider swapping out heavy drapes for light, flowing curtains made of sheers or linens. These fabrics gently diffuse light while maintaining a sense of openness. If privacy is a concern, you can opt for shutters or Roman shades that can be easily adjusted throughout the day. On the other hand, you can also use strategically placed lamps to achieve a similar effect. Floor lamps with light-coloured shades positioned near corners and accent lighting focused on artwork or greenery can add depth to your room and banish shadows. For a cohesive feel, opt for bulbs that mimic natural daylight.