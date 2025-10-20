Can you buy Isha Ambani's gigantic heart emeralds from the Pink Ball?

Isha Ambani hosted the grand British Museum Ball, also known as the Pink Ball, on October 18 in London. She co-chaired the evening alongside British Museum director Dr. Nicholas Cullinan OBE and the Trustees of the Museum. On the occasion, Isha wore a custom ensemble by Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla and quite a few massive, stunning emerald jewels that she acquired from her mother, Nita Ambani's personal collection.
“I’ve always loved the conversation between pink and green — romantic, regal, timeless. It became the perfect punctuation to a look that felt classic yet completely of today," Isha's stylist Anaita had written about the jewels.
In fact, it's not the first time Isha has worn that necklace. She had worn it at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s haldi ceremony, for instance.
Could you buy that massive emerald necklace that Isha Ambani wore at the Pink Ball? Unfortunately not.
Those emeralds were from Isha's private heirlooms, not commercial pieces. Nita Ambani has often been seen wearing exquisite diamond, emerald and gold pieces, which she also lends to her daughter, Isha, and daughter-in-laws Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta.
However, one can acquire emeralds similar to hers through high-end jewellers or auction houses that deal in high-quality, heritage-style pieces. Jewellers like Tiffany & Co., Cartier, or Indian heritage jewellers may offer comparable designs.
Isha's blush pink chamoise satin jacket and column skirt for the ball were hand-embroidered in old rose zardozi with pearls, sequins and crystals, by over 35 artisans. They spent 3,670 hours bringing the couture vision to life.
