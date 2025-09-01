Luxury brands step onto the court as tennis fashion surges

Before New York Fashion Week takes over Manhattan, the city’s style focus is making an unexpected detour to Queens—onto the blue hard courts of the US Open. As the tournament plays out, it is clear that tennis and fashion now share more than just a passing connection.

The US Open is serving looks as well as aces

Only four days separate these two spectacles, yet the gap between them has never felt smaller. Traditionally dominated by performance-driven labels like Nike and Adidas, the world of tennis fashion has been welcoming a fresh wave of luxury. Now, the logos of Gucci, Miu Miu and Bottega Veneta are joining the mix, turning the courts into a new runway.

Luxury partnerships in the tennis space were once rare, but the past couple of years have changed the game. Bottega Veneta signed Lorenzo Musetti as its first-ever athlete ambassador earlier this year, while Burberry teamed up with Jack Draper. Canali aligned with Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Dior partnered with China’s Zheng Qinwen—all in just a matter of months.

Coco Gauff, one of the sport’s brightest stars, sported tennis dresses partially designed by Miu Miu at three tournaments this summer. “Fashion helps bring casual fans to the sport,” she said recently. Meanwhile, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner has been carrying a Gucci tennis bag since their collaboration began in 2022. These high-profile partnerships have sparked conversations well beyond the sports pages.