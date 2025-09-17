Tory Burch takes over a Brooklyn bank for NYFW runway

The show opened with muted tones — earthy browns, deep blues, soft greys and creams. Skirts, often cut below the knee, swung easily under tailored blazers. There were leather versions, as well as pleated wool chambray, all emphasising movement. Sportswear remained a central reference point, with fitted silk knit shirts paired with wool trousers, combining ease with sharp lines.

But amid the neutral palette came flashes of optimism. A turquoise trench coat in canvas and a sunny yellow hooded jacket disrupted the muted tones, bringing energy and vibrancy to the runway. “I wanted optimism, and that’s where the colours came in,” Burch explained. The same mood extended to viscose jersey dresses in bright red and candy pink. These body-conscious silhouettes hugged curves while still moving lightly, offering fluidity without losing strength. “We spent a lot of time thinking about jersey and using it a bit differently, where it celebrated a woman’s body, rather than actually just being about the garment,” Burch said.

Craftsmanship was also a strong focus. A hand-beaded cotton-and-linen top stood out for its intricacy, while beaded cashmere sweaters elevated knitwear into luxury. The finale underlined this commitment to detail: models appeared in hand-beaded mesh dresses and a black-and-gold silk chiffon gown, pleated and laced to dramatic effect. “I wanted it to be about pieces that were so beautifully made and tailored, that you would keep forever,” Burch said.

The front row reflected Burch’s cultural reach. Ciara, Naomi Watts, Tessa Thompson, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Alba and Chloe Fineman watched from prime seats, adding star wattage to the already dazzling setting. Emma Roberts, who has long admired Burch, described the moment as surreal. “I remember the feeling of just dying to be able to buy my first pair of Tory Burch flats. So, to now be sitting front row at her fashion show, this is kind of surreal. Twelve-year-old me is freaking out,” she said.

In a season that has emphasised both experimentation and return to craft across New York’s runways, Burch’s SS26 collection found its place in between — contemporary but enduring, minimal yet celebratory. The choice of a bank as a setting was symbolic, too: a place of wealth reimagined as a house of style, where strength, optimism and timeless design were the new currency.