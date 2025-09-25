Fendi’s spring-summer 2026 collection bursts with colour and craft

Silvia Venturini Fendi has stepped fully into the creative spotlight, unveiling a co-ed Spring-Summer 2026 collection that captures both the exuberance of youth and the artisanal rigour of her family’s storied house. Shown during Milan Fashion Week, the collection marked her first as sole creative director of both menswear and womenswear, and it was a statement of confidence in colour, craft and playful invention.
The show opened with a colour block Peekaboo bag, a familiar emblem reimagined in bold contrasts, signalling the tone of a collection brimming with optimism. What followed was a procession of pieces alive with saturated hues—deep reds, turquoise, bubblegum pinks—anchored by grounding neutrals of black and brown.
Florals emerged as both motif and technique. Daisy petals cut into jackets and dresses stood out with contrast piping, lending graphic sharpness to otherwise soft silhouettes. A whimsical touch appeared in handbags decorated with plush flowers, recalling childhood talismans. Sheer dresses bore blurred floral prints, creating a dreamy haze, while pleated skirts layered with lace blouses suggested movement and delicacy. The technical triumph came in the form of a fur coat composed of adjoining florets, its construction as intricate as its effect was striking.
“It’s about a relaxed and colourful sense of ease with a romantic elegance,” Venturini Fendi noted in her show materials, describing her attraction to the duality of “simple gestures and complex work.”
That balance of ease and mastery was evident in the collection’s leatherwork. Perforated leather coats and jackets combined durability with refinement, while sporty side-zipped skirts demonstrated a design language that transcended seasonal trends. Accessories, always central to the Fendi story, were reimagined with irreverent flair. Peekaboo bags revealed interiors lined with sequins or tinsel, while scrunched leather handbags gained warmth from wooden beading. A new slingback shoe tested the models on the runway—several pausing to adjust their straps—reminding the audience that even in the realm of fantasy, functionality remains a challenge.
Family tradition remains woven through the brand. Jewellery for the collection was created by Venturini Fendi’s daughter, Delfina Delettrez Fendi, whose gold cuffs, enamel pendants and coral-shaped FF earrings complemented the garments with sculptural gleam.
This collection marks a new chapter for the house. Since last autumn, Venturini Fendi has held sole responsibility for both menswear and womenswear, stepping out from her long-established role as accessories director. Her vision now frames the brand’s future, and her Milan presentation suggested she is embracing that role with assurance and vibrancy.
While the collection’s exuberance celebrated youth, it also carried a sense of continuity, drawing on the house’s codes of craftsmanship and material innovation. The interplay of heritage techniques with imaginative playfulness reinforced the strength of Fendi’s identity under her guidance.
The Milan runway, bright with colour and energy, reflected a designer in full command of her craft. Venturini Fendi’s Spring-Summer 2026 show demonstrated not only the vitality of her creative vision but also her ability to carry forward her family’s legacy with modern spirit.