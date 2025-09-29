Stella Jean spotlights Bhutanese artisans and calls to save craft

After a three-year break, Italian-Haitian designer Stella Jean made a poignant return to the Milan runway this weekend, presenting a collection created in collaboration with artisans from Bhutan. More than a fashion moment, her comeback was a heartfelt appeal for recognition and protection of traditional craftsmanship—both in Italy and across the globe.

Stella Jean rethe turns to Milan runway with Bhutanese collaboration

“I said I would come back when I had something to say,” Jean remarked backstage, moments before her show began. True to her word, she used the platform not only to unveil a new collection but also to raise awareness about the quiet crisis facing artisans, who are essential to the soul of luxury fashion yet increasingly scarce in the industry.

A call to protect craftsmanship

Jean, known for her cross-cultural aesthetic that blends Italian tailoring with global artisanal techniques, has long worked with craftspeople from around the world to preserve their heritage. This season, she warned that the very roots of Italian craftsmanship are at risk, as fewer young people take up these traditional trades.

“Italian craftsmanship is dying out,” she said, adding that the survival of these skills depends on more than creative collaborations—it requires systemic support. Jean urged lawmakers to extend fiscal benefits, similar to those offered to fine art, to exceptional handmade pieces. Such a move, she argued, would make artisanal garments more accessible to consumers while ensuring fair compensation for the makers.