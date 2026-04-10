Studio 113’s ‘Raat Baaki’ menswear edit brings after-hours allure to afestive silk chanderi kurtas
The night comes alive in this debut menswear edit from Kolkata-based label Studio 113. With silhouettes featuring festive contemporary printed kurtas, this edit highlights pattern and proportion while bringing the fluid, lightweight fabrics to the fore. Founder Annu Gandhi Gourisaria further details the intent behind introducing these silhouettes. “These silhouettes are designed to be sharp yet effortless, moving away from restrictive traditional layering to allow the vibrancy of the prints and the richness of the silk chanderi to remain the primary focus,” she tells us. Annu further details the inspirations, motifs, fabrics used and more in a chat with Indulge.
Bold prints, nocturnal hues and pure silk chanderi define Studio 113’s contemporary take on occasionwear for the modern man
Tell us what inspired the pieces of Raat Baaki?
The Raat Baaki collection is inspired by the allure of the after-hours — that high energy, sophisticated space where the night is still young and the conversation is just beginning. We wanted to capture the spectacle of Indian festivities and translate it into menswear that feels both powerful and effortless.
Walk us through the specific visual details that have gone into the designs?
The visual narrative of Raat Baaki is defined by a bold exploration of prints that blend heritage motifs with contemporary digital artistry. The collection features artisanal chintz patterns and intricate floral designs that evoke a timeless elegance, alongside our unique take on digital kantha, where we’ve reimagined the traditional stitch as a striking visual texture. These elements are contrasted by sharp, architectural geometric chevrons and contemporary abstract florals, creating a multi-dimensional aesthetic.
What about the fabrics?
For this collection, we have exclusively used 100 percent pure silk chanderi. This choice was intentional, as the fabric offers a regal, natural sheen and a crisp texture that perfectly supports our intricate prints. The lightweight and breathable nature of pure silk ensures that each kurta provides a ‘second-skin’ comfort, maintaining a sharp, tailored silhouette that remains effortless throughout a long evening of celebration.
What’s next for you?
The upcoming edit will explore a different facet of the Studio 113 aesthetic. We look forward to introducing even more versatile textiles and experimental prints that continue to push the boundaries of modern menswear.
INR 10,585 onwards. Available online.