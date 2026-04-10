Studio 113 Raat Baaki menswear collection featuring a model in a contemporary printed silk chanderi kurta for festive nightlife
In frame: Chintz Print Alka Kurta in Prussian Blue and Abstract Print Ruby Kurta in Blossom Pink
Fashion

Studio 113’s ‘Raat Baaki’ menswear edit brings after-hours allure to afestive silk chanderi kurtas

Kolkata label reimagines festive menswear with sharp, effortless silk chanderi kurtas inspired by the allure of after-hours celebrations
Updated on

The night comes alive in this debut menswear edit from Kolkata-based label Studio 113. With silhouettes featuring festive contemporary printed kurtas, this edit highlights pattern and proportion while bringing the fluid, lightweight fabrics to the fore. Founder Annu Gandhi Gourisaria further details the intent behind introducing these silhouettes. “These silhouettes are designed to be sharp yet effortless, moving away from restrictive traditional layering to allow the vibrancy of the prints and the richness of the silk chanderi to remain the primary focus,” she tells us. Annu further details the inspirations, motifs, fabrics used and more in a chat with Indulge.

Bold prints, nocturnal hues and pure silk chanderi define Studio 113’s contemporary take on occasionwear for the modern man

Studio 113 Raat Baaki menswear collection featuring a model in a contemporary printed silk chanderi kurta for festive nightlife
Chintz Print Alka Kurta in White
Q

Tell us what inspired the pieces of Raat Baaki?

A

The Raat Baaki collection is inspired by the allure of the after-hours — that high energy, sophisticated space where the night is still young and the conversation is just beginning. We wanted to capture the spectacle of Indian festivities and translate it into menswear that feels both powerful and effortless.

Q

Walk us through the specific visual details that have gone into the designs?

A

The visual narrative of Raat Baaki is defined by a bold exploration of prints that blend heritage motifs with contemporary digital artistry. The collection features artisanal chintz patterns and intricate floral designs that evoke a timeless elegance, alongside our unique take on digital kantha, where we’ve reimagined the traditional stitch as a striking visual texture. These elements are contrasted by sharp, architectural geometric chevrons and contemporary abstract florals, creating a multi-dimensional aesthetic.

Studio 113 Raat Baaki menswear collection featuring a model in a contemporary printed silk chanderi kurta for festive nightlife
Geometric with floral print Rama kurta in black
Studio 113 Raat Baaki menswear collection featuring a model in a contemporary printed silk chanderi kurta for festive nightlife
Tara Kurta
Studio 113 Raat Baaki menswear collection featuring a model in a contemporary printed silk chanderi kurta for festive nightlife
Chintz Print Alka Kurta in White
Studio 113 Raat Baaki menswear collection featuring a model in a contemporary printed silk chanderi kurta for festive nightlife
Floral Print Lara Kurta in French Grey
Q

What about the fabrics?

A

For this collection, we have exclusively used 100 percent pure silk chanderi. This choice was intentional, as the fabric offers a regal, natural sheen and a crisp texture that perfectly supports our intricate prints. The lightweight and breathable nature of pure silk ensures that each kurta provides a ‘second-skin’ comfort, maintaining a sharp, tailored silhouette that remains effortless throughout a long evening of celebration.

Q

What’s next for you?

A

The upcoming edit will explore a different facet of the Studio 113 aesthetic. We look forward to introducing even more versatile textiles and experimental prints that continue to push the boundaries of modern menswear.

INR 10,585 onwards. Available online.

Studio 113 Raat Baaki menswear collection featuring a model in a contemporary printed silk chanderi kurta for festive nightlife
Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s Abyssal Spring Summer 2026 couture explores oceanic depths
Studio 113 menswear Kolkata
Studio 113 Raat Baaki collection
Annu Gandhi Gourisaria designer
Contemporary printed kurtas for men
Studio 113 debut menswear edit

Related Stories

No stories found.