Studio 113’s ‘Raat Baaki’ menswear edit brings after-hours allure to afestive silk chanderi kurtas

The night comes alive in this debut menswear edit from Kolkata-based label Studio 113. With silhouettes featuring festive contemporary printed kurtas, this edit highlights pattern and proportion while bringing the fluid, lightweight fabrics to the fore. Founder Annu Gandhi Gourisaria further details the intent behind introducing these silhouettes. “These silhouettes are designed to be sharp yet effortless, moving away from restrictive traditional layering to allow the vibrancy of the prints and the richness of the silk chanderi to remain the primary focus,” she tells us. Annu further details the inspirations, motifs, fabrics used and more in a chat with Indulge.