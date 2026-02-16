Filippo Sorcinelli: Meet the gay couturier behind the Pope’s wardrobe

Filippo rose to prominence during the papacy of Benedict XVI. He designed dozens of vestments that reflected the pope’s taste for historical richness and traditional detail. When Pope Francis took over in 2013, the aesthetic direction shifted sharply. Francis was a symbol of humility and restraint, and Filippo responded with simpler silhouettes and lighter fabrics. His atelier continues to produce pieces for Vatican liturgies today, making him one of the unseen designers shaping the Church’s public image.

Filippo was born in 1975, and trained in sacred art and music before moving into liturgical design. His atelier produces chasubles, stoles, mitres and altar textiles using traditional Italian silks, fine wool and intricate hand embroidery. He is also openly gay and a practicing Catholic, a fact that became public during an attempt to discredit him early in Francis’s papacy. The work, however, never stopped.