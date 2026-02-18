Audi will be entering Formula 1 with its own factory team starting in March. Just in time for the debut in the pinnacle of motorsport, fans will be able to express their enthusiasm and support for the team in style. The inaugural adidas x Audi Revolut F1 Team collection for team and fans is available in stores starting February 19.

Have you heard about the Global launch of adidas x Audi Revolut F1 Team collection

With its entry into Formula 1, Audi aims to inspire people around the world, win new fans for the brand, and build a global community that extends beyond motorsport. To support this ambition, the team is launching a dedicated collection in collaboration with global sports performance brand adidas, which will initially comprise more than 160 different clothing items and accessories. The adidas x Audi Revolut F1 drop gives fans the choice between official teamwear and a lifestyle fanwear collection. Both ranges deliver the same premium standards of quality, comfort, and design.

As a blend of modern lifestyle and sportswear, the fan collection – including the DNA Range, the Elevated Fanwear Range and drivers’ merchandise – targets a broad audience. Designed for everyday wear, not just race weekends, the diverse product portfolio spans T‑shirts, hoodies, jackets, caps, shoes and more. The DNA Range is designed for all fans, focusing on essential pieces built around core styles and the team’s primary colors to clearly express the Audi Revolut F1 Team identity. The Elevated Fanwear Range complements this with lifestyle‑driven key pieces that combine comfort, clean design and subtle branding for a modern everyday look. In addition, the collection includes exclusive merchandise from the team’s two drivers, Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. Several limited‑edition special drops released throughout the season further expand the collection – bold statements that celebrate style, culture and the evolving identity of the Audi Revolut F1 Team.