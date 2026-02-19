Fur still reigns in Olympic host village Cortina

In the Olympic host village of Cortina d’Ampezzo, fur has never really gone out of style.

Cortina’s enduring love affair with fur resurfaces

When Snoop Dogg arrived for the Milan–Cortina Winter Games, he packed flamboyant outerwear: one jacket emblazoned with snowboarder Chloe Kim’s face, another honouring bobsledder Kaysha Love. Yet it was a purchase made locally — a fur hat from a boutique off Corso Italia — that allowed him to blend seamlessly into the town’s winter uniform.

Among the chic mountain resorts scattered across the Dolomites, fur has long been stitched into the cultural fabric. In the 1981 Bond film For Your Eyes Only, partly shot in Cortina, fur-trimmed jackets and head-to-toe pelts framed the Alpine glamour. Decades on, little appears to have changed. Along the pedestrianised main street, boutique windows still showcase fur in every shade and silhouette — from classic mink to candy-coloured statement pieces.

For seasonal regulars such as Paola De Leidi, 62, the Winter Games are secondary to a ritual she has observed for 25 years: visiting her trusted fur boutique. She keeps her collection in a designated “Cortina” wardrobe back home, reserved for the rarefied bubble of this resort, where wearing fur remains socially uncomplicated.