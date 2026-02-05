Olympic host Cortina’s signature dish is a vivid beet-filled pasta

Italy’s regional cuisine shifts dramatically from city to city, shaped by geography, climate and history. In the Alpine town of Cortina d’Ampezzo, best known today as a glamorous winter resort, the local signature dish is far humbler — a vivid beet-filled pasta known as casunziei.

Casunziei, the beet-filled pasta at the heart of Olympic host Cortina

Often described as a ravioli-style pasta, casunziei all’Ampezzana are half-moon shaped parcels made with fresh dough and a filling of boiled red beets. They are finished simply, with browned butter, grated Parmesan and a scattering of poppy seeds. The result is both striking in colour and comforting in flavour.

The dish reflects Cortina’s past long before it became a playground for international visitors. In harsh winters, local families relied on ingredients that stored well — flour, eggs, butter and root vegetables. Casunziei could also be filled with spinach or other available produce, depending on the season.