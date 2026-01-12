The psychology behind how Olympians measure achievement

“A lot of athletes today recognise that mental health is part of sport — and life,” Clark said in an interview with The Associated Press. “These are skills that can extend a career or make the experience more enjoyable.”

The numbers tell a sobering story. Team USA is expected to send around 235 athletes to the Winter Olympics and about 70 to the Paralympics. At the 2022 Beijing Games, the US won gold in just nine events. According to Olympic historian Dr Bill Mallon, more than 70 per cent of Olympic athletes compete at only one Games.

“Most athletes will never win a gold medal,” Clark said. “That’s the reality of elite sport.”

Her message to competitors is simple: focus on the process, not the outcome. “Your job isn’t to win a gold medal,” she explained. “Your job is to do the thing. The medal is what happens when you do your job.”

This reframing is crucial, especially when setbacks are inevitable. Clark emphasises resilience — staying focused under pressure and learning from defeat. Stress, she notes, can narrow attention and derail performance. Training the mind to stay aligned with what truly matters is as important as physical preparation.

Paralympian Kendall Gretsch, a four-time gold medallist across Summer and Winter Games, credits mental health support as a key factor in her success. “Having someone to check in with and remind you why you’re here makes a huge difference,” she said.

Figure skater Alysa Liu, sixth at the 2022 Olympics and now a world champion, is equally vocal about the value of sports psychology. Her psychologist, she joked, is the real MVP — “Most Valuable Psychologist”.

Not everyone has relied on formal support. Veteran downhill skier Lindsey Vonn, preparing for her sixth Olympics at 41, says she grew up without sports psychologists, instead taping reminders like “stay forward” onto her skis. Still, her self-talk at the start gate reflects the same mental discipline others are now taught.

One area Clark highlights as fundamental is sleep. Irregular schedules, travel, injuries and parenting all disrupt rest, yet sleep remains central to performance. Her advice is practical: limit caffeine after mid-afternoon, manage stress before bedtime, maintain consistent sleep routines and aim for seven to nine hours nightly.

For two-time Paralympian Dani Aravich, tracking sleep has become essential. “Sleep is your number one saviour,” she said. “It’s what gives you mental clarity.”

Clark agrees. “Sleep,” she said, “is the cornerstone of healthy performance.”