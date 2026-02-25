Fashion

The smart way to recreate Deepika Padukone’s bandhani look without splurging

Deepika Padukone’s bandhani look is a masterclass in timeless Indian craft
Recreate Deepika Padukone’s bandhani look in your budget
Updated on
2 min read

Deepika Padukone's bandhani look had everyone buzzing. The classic Frame have been given a twist, they now feature jewel tones on the frame with classic bandhani prints complemented with delicate marodi embroidery along its edges.

Here’s how you can recreate Deepika Padukone’s bandhani look:

Choose an affordable sari:

The main component of Deepika Padukone's bandhani look is the sari. Bandhani refers to a traditional technique of tie-dying, found in both Rajasthan, and Gujarat; the addition of marodi-stitched embroidery creates a sophisticated touch with metallic threads. You can use hand-block printed or hand-dyed bandhani fabric.

Lightweight fabrics like cotton or georgette have an equivalent drape to heavier fabrics but at lower price points. Stick with jewel tones, such as plum, wine, indigo, or magenta; choose saris featuring small, subtle borders to achieve elegance.

Pick a structured blouse

Deepika wore a tailored, textured blouse which helped balance the soft line of the drape. An alternative to achieving the look is to have a plain, well-fitted blouse with little or no embellishment. The classic shape of the neckline will be a rounded shape or a modest V neckline so that the attention is placed on the sari.

Jewellery on a budget

Jewellery has to be kept simple and traditional to recreate Padukone’s bandhani look. You do not need to wear the jewellery in layers, so you may want to stick with just one piece of jewellery, e.g., Kundan Choker and Kundan Earrings. There are also many affordable and imitation pieces available or you can find some great vintage/thrifted pieces that can give you a regal flair .

Hair and makeup

Deepika also kept her hairstyle simple. You can got for a a low bun a ponytail. Opt for a subtle/soft eye makeup that matches the natural healthy-looking sheen to your skin and an off/neutral colour lip (e.g. beige/nude).

Date night at F1: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attend F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
