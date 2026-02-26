Maria Grazia Chiuri makes fur-forward debut at Fendi

Maria Grazia Chiuri unveiled her first collection as creative director of Fendi during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, presenting a fur-forward offering that revisited the house’s Roman roots while shifting between structured daywear and fluid evening silhouettes.

Star-studded front row watches Chiuri’s Fendi reset

The show drew a star-filled front row. Uma Thurman arrived in a crisp white blouse layered under a dark blazer, a restrained look that subtly echoed the tailored mood on the runway. Jessica Alba opted for a double-breasted trouser suit, while Dakota Fanning and Monica Bellucci were also in attendance. Among the international guests was Fendi ambassador Bang Chan, prompting hundreds of K-pop fans to gather outside with handmade signs and sketches. Across the street, a small group of anti-fur protesters assembled, underscoring the continued debate surrounding the material.

Founded in Rome nearly a century ago as a furrier and leather goods workshop, Fendi’s heritage was central to Chiuri’s opening statement. Bombers, patchwork coats and plush overcoats highlighted the house’s longstanding expertise. Wispy fur collars framed silken dresses and sheer, beaded eveningwear, while fur-lined hoods topped parkas and substantial collars finished trench coats. The material appeared not as embellishment but as structural emphasis.

The show opened with dark blazers and sharply cut overcoats layered over tailored trousers, casual dresses and panels of sheer lace. Lace resurfaced in unexpected ways, including laser-cut leather dresses anchored by starched white collars and delicate bangles. The interplay between rigidity and softness threaded through the collection, balancing precision tailoring with more fluid elements.