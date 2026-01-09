Kapaas Kolkata brings handloom heritage to Chennai with new pop-up

In fact, the name Kapaas itself reflects this philosophy. “Kapaas means seed of cotton plant,” she says. While the label began as a cotton-only venture, it has evolved thoughtfully. “We have grown organically; we have never tried to just get likes on a page.”

One interesting fact about the label is its continued commitment to unstitched garments. “Our entire range is totally unstitched. We combine fabrics and then texture them with either pintucks or with threading or with kantha, which is our forte.” The choice, she says, allows both flexibility and precision. “We feel that we are catering to a larger market if we have unstitched because we do customisation as well.”

The label’s design language is firmly anchored in the past. “Our collection is always tilted towards traditional. Even though they are unstitched, they can be made into contemporary garments, but we do bend towards Indian textiles typically.” Elements of vintage fabrics also often appear as patches or yokes. “And Chennai is one city which really, really appreciates how understated we are,” she says, adding that she is excited to bring back the exhibition to the city soon.

Price starts from INR 6,000. On January 9 and 10. At The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah.