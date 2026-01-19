Hollywood stars and K-pop idols gather for Ralph Lauren in Milan

The atmosphere at Milan Fashion Week reached a crescendo on Friday as the Ralph Lauren front row was colonised by a diverse array of global talent. The event served as a sophisticated launchpad for a season focused on Milan, coinciding with the brand’s prestigious commission to dress Team USA for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.
The front row featured a curated mix of industry heavyweights. Colman Domingo arrived fresh from the Golden Globes, while Liam Hemsworth swapped the ski slopes for the runway. Noah Schnapp, having recently completed the final season of Stranger Things, was also in attendance. The collection itself was a masterclass in "Americana," blending hand-knit ski sweaters and mountaineer boots with more formal Texan tailoring and Navajo prints.
Outside the brand’s Milanese palazzo, the energy was equally intense. Hundreds of fans gathered to glimpse K-pop sensation Mark Lee. The Canadian-born singer expressed his ongoing surprise at the genre’s global reach, noting the responsibility he feels to share positive influences through his platform.
Inside, the conversation turned towards the future. Noah Schnapp, dressed in a sharp navy double-breasted jacket, reflected on the conclusion of Stranger Things. At 21, the University of Pennsylvania senior expressed excitement about exploring new scripts beyond the realm of science fiction. He also shared his personal connection to Italy, planning a return in the coming weeks to watch Olympic ice hockey with his family.
Colman Domingo, an emerging fashion icon, praised the collection’s versatility. Wearing a three-piece suit and Boucheron jewellery, he noted how the garments successfully bridged the gap between rugged outdoor wear and cocktail-hour sophistication. He described the "Texas tuxedo" elements and vintage-inspired aesthetics as a modern expression of aspirational values.
As David Lauren, the brand’s innovation leader, sat flanked by Nick Jonas and Tom Hiddleston, the focus remained on the intersection of sport and style. With the Feb. 6-22 Games approaching, the showcase provided a refined preview of the craftsmanship that will represent American athletes on the world stage.
