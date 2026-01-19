Hollywood stars and K-pop idols gather for Ralph Lauren in Milan

The atmosphere at Milan Fashion Week reached a crescendo on Friday as the Ralph Lauren front row was colonised by a diverse array of global talent. The event served as a sophisticated launchpad for a season focused on Milan, coinciding with the brand’s prestigious commission to dress Team USA for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

Americana meets Milanese elegance

The front row featured a curated mix of industry heavyweights. Colman Domingo arrived fresh from the Golden Globes, while Liam Hemsworth swapped the ski slopes for the runway. Noah Schnapp, having recently completed the final season of Stranger Things, was also in attendance. The collection itself was a masterclass in "Americana," blending hand-knit ski sweaters and mountaineer boots with more formal Texan tailoring and Navajo prints.

Outside the brand’s Milanese palazzo, the energy was equally intense. Hundreds of fans gathered to glimpse K-pop sensation Mark Lee. The Canadian-born singer expressed his ongoing surprise at the genre’s global reach, noting the responsibility he feels to share positive influences through his platform.