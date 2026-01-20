Shanzeh Ali Rohail's wedding look is copied from Ananya Panday's look? What a Pakistani influencer said

Pakistan’s most high-profile wedding is now at the center of a fresh controversy. The focus shifted from the wedding festivities to the Nikkah look of the bride as Junaid Safdar, the grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, tied the knot with Shanzeh Ali Rohail. This is because there are reports that the saree she wore is identical to a look sported by a look previous donned by Ananya Panday.

Shanzeh Ali Rohail’s wedding look comparison

For the Nikkah ceremony, Shanzeh wore a scarlet saree created by the Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani. This saree had kashida embroidery, a matching blouse, and a dupatta draped over her head. She accessorised the saree with emerald and diamond jewellery, bangles, rings, a potli bag in red, and a bun wrapped with gajra.

Her makeup remained classic with smoothened blush cheeks, smoky eyes, glossy lips, and her hair tied in a bun with fresh gajra decorations on her head. Soon after her wedding, photographs started doing rounds on social media, comparisons began on the internet.