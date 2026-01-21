Pharrell opens Vuitton’s monogram year with cinematic restraint

Pharrell Williams opened Louis Vuitton’s monogram anniversary year with a Fall–Winter 2026 menswear show that unfolded less like a traditional runway and more like a carefully composed film scene. Staged inside the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, the presentation marked 130 years of the house’s most recognisable motif, approached with restraint rather than spectacle.

Inside Pharrell Williams’ filmic take on Louis Vuitton menswear

Guests were seated in a circle around a grassy runway, at the centre of which stood a glass-walled apartment — part bedroom, part display case. Models moved in and out of the structure as though crossing scenes in a film, their entrances unhurried and deliberate. The effect was quietly cinematic, blurring the line between fashion presentation and performance.

The front row reflected Vuitton’s current cultural reach, bringing together musicians, actors and online personalities. SZA, Usher, Future and Jackson Wang were among those in attendance, while BamBam of GOT7 made his runway debut, reinforcing the show’s intersection of fashion, music and global pop culture.

Sound played a significant role in shaping the mood. A live gospel choir and full orchestra performed from the balconies, lifting the presentation beyond a standard runway format. The music added emotional weight without overwhelming the clothes, creating a sense of ceremony that felt controlled rather than theatrical.