What is the flax plant? The crop behind one of world's finest linen

Why linen is expensive

The process of manufacturing linen is complex and time-consuming. Linens are made from long and strong fibres that occur within the stalk of the flax plant. Being quite strong in nature, linen material is almost two to three times stronger than cotton material. For the best quality of linen fabric, farmers plant the flax crop quite densely.

The close planting allows the crops to grow tall, straight, and not branch off too much. They retain their long fiber within their stalks. Instead of harvesting the crop by cutting it, farmers pull it out from its roots.

Following their harvest, the stems undergo a process known as retting. It is at this stage where nature takes care of the tough job of breaking down the bark of the stem, thanks to rain, humidity, and sunlight. The flax plant grows best in climates that are both moist and cool, with well-drained soil.