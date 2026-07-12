Gold vs Burlap: Viktor & Rolf’s surreal Fall/Winter 2026 couture shows duality

The set was arranged as a giant revolving bedroom featuring towering wardrobes, oversized beds and massive dressers. Only two models walked the show — one younger and one older — who performed an endless loop of dressing and undressing, treating the furniture as an open-air closet. Gowns were whipped straight off beds like duvets and lavish coats emerged directly from wardrobes.

The collection explores the stark contrast between extreme opulence and calculated restraint, reflecting historical and modern ideas of wealth inequality. Each look was presented with one model wearing the Decadent Twin and the other simultaneously wearing the Restraint Twin. The former is rendered in luxurious golds, shimmering cloqué and ornamental organza while the built in the exact same architectural silhouette, but constructed out of coarse, rough burlap and jute.