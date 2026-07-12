Gold vs Burlap: Viktor & Rolf’s surreal Fall/Winter 2026 couture shows duality

Viktor & Rolf’s Fall/Winter 2026 seasonal rollout brings two distinct iterations of the brand's signature conceptual theater: the theatrical Gilded Age 2.0 Haute Couture collection. Presented in Paris, the Haute Couture show abandoned a traditional runway layout for an immersive, surreal living installation.
The set was arranged as a giant revolving bedroom featuring towering wardrobes, oversized beds and massive dressers. Only two models walked the show — one younger and one older — who performed an endless loop of dressing and undressing, treating the furniture as an open-air closet. Gowns were whipped straight off beds like duvets and lavish coats emerged directly from wardrobes.
The collection explores the stark contrast between extreme opulence and calculated restraint, reflecting historical and modern ideas of wealth inequality. Each look was presented with one model wearing the Decadent Twin and the other simultaneously wearing the Restraint Twin. The former is rendered in luxurious golds, shimmering cloqué and ornamental organza while the built in the exact same architectural silhouette, but constructed out of coarse, rough burlap and jute.
Highlighting the duality, the literal words representing the concepts sat raised on the shoulders of the models, looking as though they were emerging directly out of the fabric. The collection consisted of 24 individual looks total, which translates to 12 mirrored pairs. Every complex tailoring technique executed on the luxury fabrics was perfectly replicated on the stiff, utilitarian burlap.
The Back-Crinoline Blouse and Miniskirt, The Sculptural Mutton-Leg Coat and High-Neck Tiered Victoriana Gowns were some of the classic, volumetric couture structures from historical eras but subverted with modern shapes. The hem of the coat featured flat, geometric, origami-like rose motifs (reminiscent of Mackintosh design) that gradually bloomed into full three-dimensional rounded fabric roses as they reached the shoulders. One version shone in a rich gold weave; the other was built entirely from rough, frayed burlap panels.