Fashion

What is Egyptian Cotton and how is it different from regular cotton?

Egyptian cotton is prized for its long, strong fibres, hand-picked harvest, and lasting comfort that set it apart from regular cotton
Egyptian cotton offers superior softness, strength, breathability, and durability thanks to its long fibres
Egyptian cotton: What makes it different from regular cotton?
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3 min read

Cotton bed sheets are known for being soft and luxurious due to their high quality. However, not all cotton is the same. There are a lot of types of cotton, one of which is Egyptian cotton. It has gained fame because of its excellent quality owing to the way it is grown and harvested.

How Egyptian cotton is different from regular cotton

Egyptian cotton is cultivated in the Nile River valley of Egypt. The warm climate and abundance of sunlight and humidity, in addition to rich soil, ensure excellent growing conditions for the production of long and fine cotton fibres. The distinguishing feature of Egyptian cotton is that it is hand-picked.

Fibre quality

The main difference is in the fibres themselves. The fibres from Egyptian cotton are known to be long-staple and extra-long-staple. This means that they are finer and stronger as compared to short-staple fibres of normal cotton. As a result, stronger yarns can be obtained, which can be used for weaving denser fabrics with a high thread count.

These fine fibers are spun into stronger yarns, allowing manufacturers to weave denser fabrics
Egyptian cotton produces long-staple and extra-long-staple fibres

Great for bedding sheets

The combination makes the sheets soft and comfortable to touch. They are also highly absorbent and allow for ventilation, which aids in regulating body temperature during sleeping. The towels produced using the same material are also known to be highly absorbent.

t also absorbs moisture well and allows air to circulate
Egyptian cotton is best for luxurious bedding sheets

Durability

Another factor is durability. Freshly bought sheets could appear crisp due to the fact that they are tightly woven, particularly in the case of percale sheets, whereas sateen sheets will feel soft from the start. With time, through washing, the sheets get softer but retain their strength. In contrast to usual cotton sheets, which get worn out gradually, Egyptian cotton bedding lasts for many years.

With regular washing, however, the fabric becomes noticeably softer
Egyptian cotton bedding can last for decades

A natural lustre

Additionally, Egyptian cotton is characterized by the natural sheen it possesses and the fact that it is effective in dye absorption. This makes it easy for sheets and duvet covers made from such fabric to maintain bright colours even after multiple washes. Labels that read 'Egyptian Cotton' as well as 'long staple cotton' or 'extra-long staple cotton' are useful in differentiating real products.

This helps sheets and duvet covers retain vibrant colours
Egyptian cotton also stands out for its natural lustre and ability to absorb dyes

While conventional cottons such as Upland and Pima may still be comfortable to wear, they do not have the same luxury of softness or quality in terms of durability. Conventional machine harvesting, which is used to harvest most conventional cottons, results in more fibre breakage, making the material susceptible to pilling, tearing, or wearing out.

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Egyptian cotton offers superior softness, strength, breathability, and durability thanks to its long fibres
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