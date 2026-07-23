What is Egyptian Cotton and how is it different from regular cotton?

Cotton bed sheets are known for being soft and luxurious due to their high quality. However, not all cotton is the same. There are a lot of types of cotton, one of which is Egyptian cotton. It has gained fame because of its excellent quality owing to the way it is grown and harvested.

How Egyptian cotton is different from regular cotton

Egyptian cotton is cultivated in the Nile River valley of Egypt. The warm climate and abundance of sunlight and humidity, in addition to rich soil, ensure excellent growing conditions for the production of long and fine cotton fibres. The distinguishing feature of Egyptian cotton is that it is hand-picked.