What is Egyptian Cotton and how is it different from regular cotton?

Cotton bed sheets are known for being soft and luxurious due to their high quality. However, not all cotton is the same. There are a lot of types of cotton, one of which is Egyptian cotton. It has gained fame because of its excellent quality owing to the way it is grown and harvested.
Egyptian cotton is cultivated in the Nile River valley of Egypt. The warm climate and abundance of sunlight and humidity, in addition to rich soil, ensure excellent growing conditions for the production of long and fine cotton fibres. The distinguishing feature of Egyptian cotton is that it is hand-picked.
Fibre quality
The main difference is in the fibres themselves. The fibres from Egyptian cotton are known to be long-staple and extra-long-staple. This means that they are finer and stronger as compared to short-staple fibres of normal cotton. As a result, stronger yarns can be obtained, which can be used for weaving denser fabrics with a high thread count.
Great for bedding sheets
The combination makes the sheets soft and comfortable to touch. They are also highly absorbent and allow for ventilation, which aids in regulating body temperature during sleeping. The towels produced using the same material are also known to be highly absorbent.
Durability
Another factor is durability. Freshly bought sheets could appear crisp due to the fact that they are tightly woven, particularly in the case of percale sheets, whereas sateen sheets will feel soft from the start. With time, through washing, the sheets get softer but retain their strength. In contrast to usual cotton sheets, which get worn out gradually, Egyptian cotton bedding lasts for many years.
A natural lustre
Additionally, Egyptian cotton is characterized by the natural sheen it possesses and the fact that it is effective in dye absorption. This makes it easy for sheets and duvet covers made from such fabric to maintain bright colours even after multiple washes. Labels that read 'Egyptian Cotton' as well as 'long staple cotton' or 'extra-long staple cotton' are useful in differentiating real products.
While conventional cottons such as Upland and Pima may still be comfortable to wear, they do not have the same luxury of softness or quality in terms of durability. Conventional machine harvesting, which is used to harvest most conventional cottons, results in more fibre breakage, making the material susceptible to pilling, tearing, or wearing out.