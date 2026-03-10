Chanel’s Matthieu Blazy continues rebuilding the house at Paris Fashion Week

Six months into his tenure at Chanel, Matthieu Blazy made it clear that his work at the historic fashion house is still in progress.

At Paris Fashion Week, Matthieu Blazy reshapes Chanel with colour and craft

Presenting his second ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week, the designer staged a show that leaned heavily into the idea of construction — both literal and symbolic. Brightly coloured cranes rose from a holographic floor inside the Grand Palais, suggesting that the house’s next chapter is still being assembled.

For many Parisians, the imagery echoed the cranes that have hovered over Notre-Dame cathedral during its long restoration, though the fashion show aimed for a more dreamlike interpretation of rebuilding.

The audience suggested strong interest in the direction Blazy is taking. Actors, musicians and cultural figures including Margot Robbie, Oprah Winfrey, Jennie, Kylie Minogue, Lily-Rose Depp, Teyana Taylor and Olivia Dean attended the show to watch the designer’s latest exploration of Chanel’s codes.

The caterpillar and the butterfly

Blazy structured the collection around a quote from Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel: “We need dresses that crawl and dresses that fly.”

The line became the conceptual anchor of the show, shaping a collection that balanced restraint with theatrical flourish. In contrast to the more expansive debut he presented last October, this outing appeared more controlled and deliberate.

The opening looks were intentionally austere. Black knit zip-up jackets, tweed blousons and boxy overshirts appeared with minimal embellishment, often marked only by Chanel’s signature gold buttons. In the cavernous runway space, the pieces seemed almost understated.

But the simplicity was deliberate. Blazy framed the classic suit as the foundation of the house — the “first brick”, as he described it — from which more elaborate ideas could grow.