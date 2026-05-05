Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani stuns in desi couture, featuring Nizam-era jewels, and a 20 YO mango sculpture

Isha Ambani made a compelling statement in support of Indian fashion and heritage at the Met Gala 2026.

For fashion’s most celebrated evening, she chose a bespoke saree designed by Gaurav Gupta. The ensemble featured intricate, hand-painted motifs inspired by Pichwai painting, paired with a dramatic sculptural cape, a signature element of the designer’s aesthetic. Isha's ensemble was crafted over 1200 hours by over 50 artisans and together, textile, jewellery, and form into a single, continuous expression.

How Isha Ambani’s Met Gala look blends luxury with legacy

The saree itself was crafted using pure gold threads by artisans from Swadesh, an initiative by Reliance Retail that focuses exclusively on handmade craftsmanship. The highlight of the look, however, was a blouse which was adorned entirely with supersized gemstones and jewellery.

The back of the blouse featured an exquisite sarpech that once belonged to the famed Nizam of Hyderabad’s jewellery collection.