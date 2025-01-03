Beauty

Start the New Year with radiant skin and luxurious scents

Step into the new year with a radiant glow—revamp your skincare and makeup routine to shine with confidence
As we step into the new year, it's the perfect time to refresh your skin and makeup routine. Embrace the opportunity for renewal, glowing skin, and vibrant beauty. A fresh start allows you to shine brighter, confident and ready to conquer the year ahead.

Bio-Snail Serum from Bio essence
Bio-Snail Serum from Bio essence

Hydration matters 

Ring in the New Year with glowing skin! The Bio-Snail Serum from Bio essence, packed with nourishing snail mucin, provides deep hydration and rejuvenation for a radiant, glass-like complexion. Ideal for winter, it keeps skin hydrated and glowing in any weather. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, making it the perfect addition to your skincare routine.

Price: INR 899. Available online.

Yardley London Luxury Perfume Gift Collection
Yardley London Luxury Perfume Gift Collection

Lasting scents 

Begin the New Year with a touch of luxury with the Yardley London Luxury Perfume Gift Collection for Him & Her. This stunning set includes four long-lasting, travel-friendly scents for any occasion. Enjoy the floral freshness of Morning Dew, the earthy charm of Country Breeze, and the classic elegance of Gentleman Classic, or the bold allure of Gentleman Royale.

Price: INR 899. Available online.

ITC Dermafique Age Defying Face Serum
ITC Dermafique Age Defying Face Serum

Age defying

ITC Dermafique Age Defying Face Serum is infused with advanced Plant Stem Cell Technology, PhytoCellTec. This formula uses stem cells derived from the rare Swiss apple, Uttwiler Spatlauber, renowned for its remarkable longevity and regenerative properties.

Price: INR 1,599. Available online.

Fashion Colour Non-Transfer Lip Gloss
Fashion Colour Non-Transfer Lip Gloss

Lip talk 

Enhance your lips with Fashion Colour Non-Transfer Lip Gloss. Its nourishing formula glides on smoothly, providing moisture that shields lips from dryness caused by external elements. The silky texture creates a lightweight, kissable finish without stickiness, while the matte effect aligns with current makeup trends.

Price: On request. Available online.

Pixi Glow Starter Kit
Pixi Glow Starter Kit

Glow like a pro

Achieve your best glow with Pixi Glow Starter Kit. This limited-edition set includes the Peel & Polish exfoliator, the Glow Tonic (250ml) for radiance, and Glow sheet masks for a rejuvenating boost. Perfect for brightening your skin, this kit offers everything you need for a glowing complexion in one luxurious set.

Price: INR 4,900. Available online.

Beetroot Blast Lip Balm from Nourish Mantra
Beetroot Blast Lip Balm from Nourish Mantra

Beetroot blast 

Enriched with antioxidants and essential vitamins, Beetroot Blast Lip Balm from Nourish Mantra nourishes and softens lips. Its blend of Vitamin E, Castor Oil, Jojoba Oil, Avocado Oil, Calendula Oil, and SPF protects against UV rays, discolouration, and pigmentation. Natural ingredients like rose petal and beetroot extracts hydrate deeply while adding a lovely tint to your lips.

Price: INR 325. Available online.

Bubble Me Bathing Salt
Bubble Me Bathing Salt

For a good night

During winter, even after long hours in bed, rest can feel elusive. Bubble Me Bathing Salt is the perfect solution to relax your body and mind. Simply add a scoop to hot water or a tub and enjoy the benefits of Epsom salt. It helps with exfoliation, detoxification, pain relief, stress, and magnesium toxicity, leaving you relaxed and ready for a restful night’s sleep.

Price: INR 499. Available online.

Colorbar’s Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation
Colorbar’s Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation

Flawless finish

A true multitasker, Colorbar’s Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation combines the benefits of BB, CC, and DD creams, hydrating your skin while providing SPF 30 protection. The result is a luminous, healthy glow with a flawless finish. Lightweight and breathable, it blurs imperfections for smooth, radiant skin.

Price: INR 1,499. Available online.

Fruity Squeeze Tints from Innisfree
Fruity Squeeze Tints from Innisfree

Just squeeze it 

Innisfree introduces the all-new Fruity Squeeze Tints, designed to give your lips a glossy, hydrating glow with each application. Infused with the innovative Shine Coating System, these tints boast 30% added moisture content, ensuring your lips stay hydrated, soft, and luminous, throughout the day.

Price: INR 890. Available online. 

O3+ Moisture Boost Glow Cream
O3+ Moisture Boost Glow Cream

Moisture lock

O3+ presents Moisture Boost Glow Cream, featuring advanced hydration technology for 48+ hours of intense moisture. This oil-free, auto-replenishing gel cream absorbs quickly, providing visible results. Perfect for busy lifestyles, it locks in hydration even in harsh conditions, keeping your skin nourished and glowing all day long.

Price: INR 830. Available online.

