We have reached peak plastic surgery transparency but at what cost?

Celebrity makeup artist Erin Parsons recently declared she’s “revealing all” at 46, ticking off a rhinoplasty, a neck lift, a lower face lift, and double blepharoplasty on her TikTok like it’s a skincare haul. She even tagged her surgeons, modern PR gold. Kristofer Buckle, another celeb MUA, followed suit with unfiltered recovery photos post brow lift, chin implant, and more. Meanwhile, anonymous TikTokers are listing their surgeries like they’re sharing Amazon favorites. Transparency, finally! Right?

Well… kind of.

Sure, I applaud the honesty. Kylie’s “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!! garth fisher!!!” comment was nothing short of iconic. And yes, women like Stassie Karanikolaou are taking it a step further by openly admitting not just to going under the knife, but also to regretting it. That’s rare, and powerful. But here’s the thing: when everyone from influencers to billionaires is “coming clean,” are we normalizing transparency… or glamorizing the surgeries themselves?

There’s a difference between owning your choices and turning them into aspirational content. Especially when the results are a surgically engineered face with a Pilates-alibi, they become the new beauty benchmark. It’s no longer about looking natural; it’s about looking expensive. We are not anti-surgery. We are anti-gatekeeping and anti-delusion. Let’s stop blaming lymphatic drainage and clean eating. Let’s stop selling the idea that ageing is optional if you just “drink more water.” Let’s normalize crediting your plastic surgeon like your glam squad.