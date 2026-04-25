Beat the Heat: 5 best melt-proof foundations for sweaty summer days

Perfecting a dewy makeup look is almost impossible during Indian summers. Traditional foundations often succumb to the heat, oxidizing, streaking, or simply sliding off before midday.

The solution lies in "melt-proof" formulas engineered with high-performance polymers, oil-absorbing minerals like silica, and volatile silicones that evaporate upon application. These foundations leave a durable, transfer-resistant film and don't melt when there's moisture on face. These foundations act as a second skin, designed to grip the face despite sweat and sebum. Here are the best melt-proof foundations you can use this summer.