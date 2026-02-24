Divorce Dust: A new makeup trend to catch your cheating partner

Recently, a trending new beauty phenomenon has hit the internet called ‘Divorce Dust.’ In this trend, women apply body glitter either before going out for a date or leave a glittery spray in the space of their partner. Since glitter is easily attached to clothing, skin and/or objects, women can use it as an easy way to catch someone who may be cheating.
The trend started about a year ago, when women jokingly added glitter before going on dates to help discover who was cheating. The idea is that if someone gets close to you and they pick up the glitter, you can tell if they were cheating later by the glitter appearing on their clothing, car, etc.
One viral caption said, “Married men hate glitter.” This phrase has become synonymous with this fun way of doing things. Today, when you search for ‘Divorce Dust’ on the internet, it shows related products for beauty, and it just keeps on growing.
One of the reasons why the divorce dust trend so popular is that it is very eye-catching. It shines when photographed or when the lights are low and really stands out in videos. It’s a bold makeup trend, especially when compared to the minimalist beauty trends that have been popular for so many years and feature so much neutral colour.
The name “married man repellent” is derived from the purpose of the trend. Glitter reveals people who may be keeping secrets. A person with nothing to hide would not care about a little sparkle, but a person with secrets to keep might notice and react.
There are several varieties of glitter that are used in this trend:
Body powder glitter: This is very pigmented and has the highest chance of transfer.
Glitter sprays: These are light and easy to spray on the shoulders and collarbone.
Shimmer lotions: These have a softer shimmer and very little fallout.
Shimmer body oils: These give a glossy finish with a fine sparkle.
For best use, the glitter should be applied to damp skin. The areas where contact is greatest, such as the collarbone, shoulder, and arm, will work best. For loose glitter, a brush will work best, while lotion or oil can be applied by hand.