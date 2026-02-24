Divorce Dust: A new makeup trend to catch your cheating partner

One viral caption said, “Married men hate glitter.” This phrase has become synonymous with this fun way of doing things. Today, when you search for ‘Divorce Dust’ on the internet, it shows related products for beauty, and it just keeps on growing.

One of the reasons why the divorce dust trend so popular is that it is very eye-catching. It shines when photographed or when the lights are low and really stands out in videos. It’s a bold makeup trend, especially when compared to the minimalist beauty trends that have been popular for so many years and feature so much neutral colour.

Why is it called the ‘Married Man Repellent’?

The name “married man repellent” is derived from the purpose of the trend. Glitter reveals people who may be keeping secrets. A person with nothing to hide would not care about a little sparkle, but a person with secrets to keep might notice and react.